Eddie Romero's 'Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?' selected for UNESCO Memory of the World

MANILA, Philippines — "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?" by the late National Artist Eddie Romero was selected as the latest Philippine entry to the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

The register was launched in 1992 to "guard against collective amnesia" by calling upon the preservation of the valuable archive holdings and library collections globally by making sure they are widely disseminated.

The first entry from the Philippines were the Hanunoo, Buid, Tagbanua and Pala’wan paleographs registered in 1999.

They were followed by radio broadcasts of the first People Power Revolution, a collection of works by National Artist for Music Jose Maceda, and most recently, the presidential papers of Manuel L. Quezon.

Joining this cultural selection is Romero's 1976 masterpiece "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?," starring Christopher de Leon, Gloria Diaz, Eddie Garcia, Rosemarie Gil, and Leopoldo Salcedo.

The film's inclusion was announced last year as 2024 marked the year Romero would have turned 100. He passed away in 2013 when he was 88.

The year Romero died, ABS-CBN Film Archives and Central Digital Lab digitally restored and remastered "Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?" for public viewing.

Other iconic films by Romero include "Aguila," "Kamakalawa," "Banta ng Kahapon," "The Twilight People," "Manila, Open City," and "Ang Kamay ng Diyos."

