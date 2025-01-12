fresh no ads
Russian singer joins Bayang Barrios, other Filipino musicians in cultural concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 9:38am
Composite photos of Russian singer Rumiya Niyazova and Naliyagan lead singer Bayang Barrios
MANILA, Philippines — The "Beyond Borders: A Cultural Dialogue of Music" concert will feature Russian singer Rumiya Niyazova join a number of Filipino artists perform in a special cultural show.

Presented by the Nadezhda Foundation and JB Music, Niyazova will be accompanied by Bayang Barrios and her band Naliyagan, guitarist Jerome Rico, String Fusion, and the Binan Folkloric Dance Troupe.

Niyazova is a resident performer at St Petersburg's LDM Theater and has been playing major roles in the company's productions for the past three years. He also appears in "The Sure Thing" and anchors a travel show.

A graduate of the Moscow Institute of Culture and the Arts, Niyazova will perform the music of Tatarstan — an autonomous republic situated within Russia — which is a mixture of Turkic, Mongolic, and Finno-Ugric elements that bridge Mongolian and Hungarian music.

Barrios, a Manobo from Agusan del Sur, was a member of Joey Ayala's Ang Bagong Lumad band for nearly 20 years. Her husband Andrew, who plays guiltar and hegalong, is a member of her band Naliyagan.

"Beyond Borders: A Cultural Dialogue of Music" will take place on January 22 at Makati's Asia Pacific College Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost P1,500 (free seating with cocktails before the show) at Ticketmax website.

