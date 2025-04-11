LeBron James is 1st athlete to be Ken doll

ZURICH, Switzerland — Professional basketball player LeBron James is now the first-ever athlete to have a Ken doll version of himself.

Barbie owners Mattel unveiled the collaborative doll with the LeBron James Family Foundation to recognize the athlete's positive impact on culture, style, and community.

"We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential," said Mattel executive Krista Berger in a statement.

The toy company noted that the 2023 "Barbie" movie was such a cultural phenomenon for the brand that it even affected the public's perception of Ken, often characterized as Barbie's partner.

LeBron's Ken doll also paves the way for a number of "Kenbassadors" as Ken marks his 65th anniversary next year.

In his own statement, LeBron recalled being fortunate to have role models when he was younger and reflected on the importance of the youth having positive figures to look up to, hence his partnership with Barbie.

"It's an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness," LeBron added.

In return, the Barbie brand is making a donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation to "help inspire the limitless potential of every child and invest more resources to create generational change for the kids and families of James' hometown (Akron, Ohio)."

The Ken version of LeBron is an inch taller than regular Ken dolls and comes in custom, larger packaging.

LeBron himself provided input for his doll's outfits — a varsity jacket with his initials, "We Are Family" text on a t-shirt, Nike Terminator High sneakers, headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a watch, and the iconic "I Promise" band.

Patches on the varsity jacket also reflect milestones in LeBron's life like the LeBron James Family Foundation, his most-associated jersey number 23, and his home state of Ohio.

