Museo Pambata celebrates 30th anniversary with Manila parade, film festival

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' first children’s museum Museo Pambata celebrates its 30th anniversary with a renewed commitment to shaping the hearts and minds of Filipino children.

The museum reopened its doors with a reimagined, interactive space designed to inspire, educate, and spark the imagination of all who visit.

With the theme "Isla Pambata," the museum honors the rich beauty and the power of connection across the islands and seas that make up the Philippines. It celebrates the vibrant diversity of Filipino children, while highlighting the deep bond that unites them all.

"Generations of children have passed through Museo Pambata’s doors, and this anniversary honors them — and those yet to come," said Nina Lim-Yuson, the museum’s founder.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to introduce new exhibits like the Rights of a Child exhibit in the Karapatan Hall, a redesigned Arts & Crafts space envisioned by Robert Alejandro, and the Classroom of the Future pop-up exhibit in collaboration with Khan Academy and Samsung, designed by JJ Acuña," she added.

Museo Pambata offers a variety of engaging activities that highlight this year’s theme through a series of dynamic exhibits and interactive programs designed to inspire and empower the next generation. These interactive initiatives aim to foster self-expression, spark curiosity, and to deepen connections to local traditions, environmental awareness, and social responsibility.

“Our hope for Museo Pambata is to be an intergenerational cultural playground — where we now bring in the youth to champion forward what we all needed when we were younger, adults who listened to us as kids. As Museo Pambata remains a constant beacon of light and hope for the Filipino child, it is creating this space to pass down and regenerate wisdom that is so valuable. It’s where we want Filipinos of all ages to believe in the power of our culture and collectively dream of this future today,” said Bambi Manosa-Tanjutco, Museo Pambata’s President.

“We have curated brand new spaces together with young people as we wanted to blend the traditions we have kept in the museum, iconic spaces that remind us of childhood, yet prepare it for the future. And who better than co-creating it with those whose future it actually is!

"Museums globally are changing, decolonizing and reimagining into more complex cultural playgrounds and Museo Pambata aims to be at the forefront of this change with Balay Yatu: Asia’s first youth-curated creative space and cultural center. We are creating a feedback loop of energy into the museum so that every person that comes in and out of the space brings with her the spirit of the Filipino and the values we uniquely share with the world,” she added.

30th year activities

The launch of Isla Pambata kicked off with Kislap Ng Watawat — a Flag-Raising Ceremony at Luneta Park as part of the Stop and Salute Movement last November 4.

For the museum's 30th anniversary, Pista Pambata hosted a series of festive activities celebrating this milestone including Pista ng Kapuluan — a two-day youth convention on November 30 that showcased over 700 artworks from across the Philippines, giving young artists a platform to share their voices.

The Sikat Sining program highlights the importance of artistic expression, allowing children to create large-scale artworks that raise awareness about the challenges they face today, while Dulaan Pambata transforms the traditional museum experience with living dioramas, bringing characters and stories to life in an immersive, interactive setting. Sikat Sining and Dulaan Pambata will continue as part of the museum's programs beyond its 30th anniversary.

Taking place on January 25, Parada Pambata will fill the streets of Manila with a colorful parade, where children proudly march and display their handmade artwork. Lastly, the upcoming Pelikula Pambata film festival on February 21 to 22 will provide young filmmakers with the opportunity to showcase their talent and contribute to the future of Filipino cinema.

This year’s milestone and reopening marks the beginning of a new chapter in constantly fulfilling Museo Pambata’s mission: to celebrate the Filipino child and Filipino childhood, ensuring that every visit is a transformative experience. New and upgraded immersive exhibits await, exploring Filipino heritage, environmental awareness and social responsibility – each designed to spark curiosity, empathy and inclusivity.

The museum continues to rely on the generous support of its benefactors to keep the magic alive. Whether it’s through visiting, donating, or sharing time and talent, there are many ways to get involved and make a difference.

Becoming one of Museo Pamabata’s “Ninong” or “Ninang” is a special way to contribute to the museum’s growth and sustainability. Sponsors, donors, and volunteers help make all the programs and educational exhibits of the museum possible. This year, special tributes and dedications will be given to its partners who play a crucial role in helping the museum thrive.

