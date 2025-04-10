LIST: Holy Week 2025 events in Bonifacio Global City

Kids take part in a traditional egg-hunting activity as part of the pre-Easter Sunday celebrations at Twin Lakes in Tagaytay. Jessie Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The month of April will be marking the end of the annual Lenten season, wrapping up a 40-day period of repentance and sacrifice.

As Filipinos prepare for Easter, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) joins in on such a commemoration, pinning down its commitment to provide meaningful moments with a range of activities lined up in recognition of Holy Week.

From the traditional Stations of the Cross journey to fun and whimsical Easter activities, BGC invites all to join in this period of spiritual reflection and renewal as we look toward celebrating the feast of the Resurrection.

After five years, the well-loved Faith Walk tradition returns to Bonifacio High Street — this time, in collaboration with "The Chosen," the acclaimed Christian series that portrays the life and mission of Jesus Christ.

From April 16 to April 20, visitors can journey through 14 immersive Stations of the Cross booths stretching from Central Square Park at 5th Avenue to Fully Booked at 11th Avenue. Each station is designed to reflect a key moment in Christ’s final days, encouraging introspection, prayer, and spiritual connection for people of all ages.

This interactive installation allows guests to experience Holy Week in a new light—blending tradition with innovation to bring the Passion of Christ to life in the heart of BGC.

Marking the end of Lent and serving as a time of thanksgiving and celebration, BGC will also have several activities lined up for Easter, all taking place on April 20.

First off is the Easter Ocean Eggventure, where all can dive into a sea of excitement right at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater. This unique event invites families to join a number of engaging activities, all designed to celebrate Easter with joy and adventure. Amid colorful attractions and fun games, BGC will also be bringing in its main highlight, "Trumpets: The Little Mermaid Show," a theatrical show promising to captivate audiences with its whimsical performances and characters.

The event will also be home to loot bags filled with goodies and treats, allowing families to continue enjoying the festive spirit of Easter. Families can claim their goodie bags between April 19 and April 21 simply by shopping at their favorite Bonifacio High Street merchants.

Simultaneously happening on April 20 is The BGC Easter Egg Hunt, a continuation of a years-old tradition every Easter Sunday! With sleuthing skills put to the test, get ready for an exciting adventure across BGC’s parks and open areas as special Easter eggs are scattered around various spots – each hiding incredible prizes and guaranteeing a fun experience during the Easter celebration, whether playing solo or with family and friends.

BGC has also prepared the BGC Bunnies and Buddies Meet-Up over at Terra Park, located at 28th Street and running from 4 PM onwards – a special gathering for the BGC community and special bunny companions coming over to join in on the Easter festivities.

For those coming from the provinces and planning to explore BGC during the Holy Week, The CityFlats Daily offers a convenient and comfortable place to stay. Situated at the corner of 5th Avenue and 34th Street with accommodations starting at P2,500.

The BGC Bus, known to safely bring guests to their destinations, will also be fully operational throughout Holy Week. Its usual routes will remain the same, and rides will be available across the BGC to allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy easy and efficient travel around BGC.

RELATED: Lenten exhibit 'Dolorosa' opens in Ali Mall