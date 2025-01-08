NCCA 2025 calendar features Aklan Piña weaving

MANILA, Philippines — The Piña weaving of Aklan is the center of focus of the new wall calendars by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The 200-year-old practice of handloom weaving of Piña or pineapple textile is still being performed by the Aklanons in the northwestern part of Panay Island.

The textile itself remains valuable given its elegeance and the process of turning them into formal attire like Barong Tagalog and Terno.

Piña weaving was inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December 2023 for "being an epitome of traditional craftsmanship, articulation of native aesthetics, and a cultural marker" for the Philippines.

The recognition affirmed the importance of demonstrating cultural diversity and creative expressions, both locally and internationally.

The 2025 NCCA calendar divides into 12 parts the step-by-step process of Piña weaving through photographs captured by Gerald Marcfred Dillera and text by Roel Hoang Manipon, who also involved in the UNESCO nomination process.

