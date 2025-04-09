Araw ng Kagitingan: Filipino, US soldiers' descendants retrace Death March route via Freedom March

The ride coincides with the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan, also known as the 81st Anniversary of the Fall of Bataan and the start of the Death March.

MANILA, Philippines — The legacy of valor and sacrifice continues as descendants of World War II Filipino and US veterans, alongside military personnel, government officials, members of the diplomatic community, students, and families, took part in the annual Freedom March.

The historic event commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Bataan and honors the heroic endurance of those who endured the infamous Bataan Death March.

Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB), in partnership with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) and the Department of National Defense (DND), led the solemn tribute last March 1 and 2. The 160-kilometer commemorative walk traced the exact historical route of the Death March, starting from Mariveles, Bataan, and concluding in Capas, Tarlac.

"The Freedom March is more than just a walk; it is a moving testament to the courage and sacrifice of our World War II heroes. As we retrace their steps, we ensure that their stories live on, inspiring future generations with their legacy of resilience and patriotism," said Mike Villa-Real, PVB First Vice President for Marketing Communications and Consumer Protection.

The Freedom March mirrors the route taken by approximately 66,000 Filipino and 10,000 American prisoners of war. The path stretches from Mariveles and Saysain Point in Bagac, Bataan, to Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac. This historic route connects us to the past, turning each step into a tribute to our brave WWII heroes that shape our national identity.

"Every step taken in the Freedom March is a step of remembrance, gratitude, and commitment to ensuring that our heroes’ sacrifices are never forgotten," Villa-Real added.

"This march is our pledge to keep their legacy alive, to remember their courage, and to ensure that their sacrifices continue to inspire generations to come."

