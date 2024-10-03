'Dutdutan' for Duterte: Sara Duterte gets inked by Apo Whang-Od

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte got inked by Kalinga "mambabatok" Apo Whang-Od last weekend in the 107-year-old traditional tribal tattoo artist's home in Buscalan, Kalinga.

A source close to Whang-Od confirmed to Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo that Duterte visited Apo Whang-Od last weekend.

Videos of the Vice President visiting Whang-Od and her village surfaced on the Internet.

A Facebook page named SMNI News uploaded a video that credited Sara Region VI showing the vice president being hand-tattooed by Whang-Od, who was conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit last February.

The centenarian is known for hand-tattooing by tapping patterns on the skin using duhat thorns as needles and charcoal as ink.

In a Manila Bulletin report, it said that Duterte gave in to the request for her to be tattooed by Whang-Od after turning her down four times. According to the report, Duterte promised her mother that she will not get tattooed.

The Facebook post of SunStar Davao dated September 29 said that the vice president's photo receiving tattoo from Whang-Od went viral. It was accompanied by a video showing clips of of Whang-Od and Duterte walking side-by-side and of Duterte dancing with the locals.

— Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: WATCH: Apo Whang-Od grabs Piolo Pascual's private part