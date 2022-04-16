Living to 100: Secrets to Apo Whang-Odâ€™s long life

Living to 100: Secrets to Apo Whang-Od’s long life

Even at her age, 105-year-old Whang-Od can still farm, take care of children, do household chores, feed her poultry and even occasionally hike her way in and out of their village. That is on top of accepting and/or tattooing her three-dot signature on up to 60 visitors a day. What are her secrets to longevity and stamina?

BUSCALAN — Like Catholics who are openly commemorating the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ during Lent, death is not taboo among the Butbut tribe of Kalinga in northern Philippines.



In fact, the grave of the tribe’s oldest “mambabatok” (hand-tapped tattoo artist) Apo Whang-Od is already open and ready for her coffin anytime. Her kin are likewise nonchalant in discussing death; even showing to visitors the graves of their ancestors just below their houses. (The tribespeople, however, are afraid of ghosts, even Apo Whang-Od is, a local tour guide quipped.)

About 20 minutes uphill, near her other home in neighboring village Kanaan, the 105-year-old National Living Treasures Award (tantamount to National Artist) nominee has recently opened a small museum containing her many plaques, fan art and a giant resin statue that together with another one, cost P700,000, according to her caretaker and grandniece, Estella Palangdao.

This museum is now Whang-Od’s favored resting place, said Palangdao, and no longer the first one below the comfort room of the mambabatok’s original home in the tattoo village. The mausoleum, however, has to wait.

For now, Whang-Od is still a “living legend” to her 194,000 Facebook followers, and to at least 56,000 more from her other fan pages.

Not today: A graveyard marker in a local villager's house (left); a Presbyterian church inside the village (right, top). The headhunters were Christianized by the Presbyterians and the Seventh Day Adventists, so it is now common to hear modern locals singing both Don Moen and Cocomelon; Apo Whang-Od's village house (right, bottom). Beside it was her first grave located below a comfort room. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A graveyard marker in a local villager's house (left); a Presbyterian church inside the village (right, top). The headhunters were Christianized by the Presbyterians and the Seventh Day Adventists, so it is now common to hear modern locals singing both Don Moen and Cocomelon; Apo Whang-Od's village house (right, bottom). Beside it was her first grave located below a comfort room.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Apo Whang-Od's newly opened museum that would soon become her mausoleum.

Although she is arguably the country’s last mambabatok who knows the chants behind the tattoo symbols, she is not her tribe’s oldest inhabitant. That honor belongs to Apo Oop, who is now 109 years old.

It is common for their tribe, said Estella, to surpass the 100-year-old mark. When someone from the tribe becomes a senior citizen, he or she is honored by giving his or her name as a nickname to one of the village’s children. The bestowing of the moniker to the child is also considered an honor for the youngster. That way, the tribesmen achieve a sense of immortality.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Apo Oop (left) is now arguably the oldest villager at 109 years old; Georgia (right, top) was the village's youngest mambabatok at 12. Now 17, Georgia said the youngest is now nine years old and there are now about 90 of them as Whang-Od's apprentices. Amoy (seated left, in right-bottom photo) was named after the former oldest villager, who died at 114 years old last December.

Even at her age, Whang-Od can still do farming, take care of children, do household chores, feed her poultry, and even occasionally hike her way in and out of their village. That is on top of accepting and/or tattooing her three-dot signature on up to 60 visitors a day.

What are her secrets to such longevity and stamina?

According to Estella, maybe Whang-Od’s lifestyle holds the key to her long life:

1. Mostly organic diet

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Freshly brewed Buscalan blend (Robusta) coffee (left); and scrumptious Filipino food feast (right) including local fresh produce at GL's Crib & Cafe in Buscalan.

Although fruits are rare in the village, the villagers, mostly women, plant and eat their own rice. Estella shared that they never use chemicals in their rice fields – only chopped wild sunflowers as fertilizers.

As vegetables, they rely mostly on grass and even exotic plants like Amorseco. They just sauté the Amorseco in little water, salt, and occasionally, chopped onions. They also harvest their own root crops and beans of all colors.

“But nowadays, we give our poultry some feeds, so we might not live just as long,” Estella quipped in Tagalog. Most tribesmen, especially the younger generations, speak Tagalog and English.

2. Occasional meat

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Guests enjoying locally-sourced spare ribs and Batirol chocolate drink amid a scenic backdrop of the Cordilleras in Buscalan.

Whang-Od and the other elders are mainly vegetarians, said Estella, but the legendary mambabatok also indulges in tasting meat once in a while.

“Kapag nagluto ako ng fried chicken, kukurot lang s’ya,” Estella shared.

Whang-Od, Estella said, usually likes pork and seldom eats fish. When she is sick, she requests for a special kind of meat.

Like in cooking vegetables and their other dishes, the tribesmen usually just cook their meat in little salt and water.

3. Fresh air and water; no vices

Whang-Od grew up in a pollution-free mountain environment with fresh streams and river water. While Kalinga is very fertile with plants of all kinds, including prohibited ones that grow in the wild, Estella swore they never smoke or eat these plants. Some villagers, nevertheless, only use these as herbal medicines.

Apo Whang-Od, herself, has no vice and was never seen even smoking the traditional bamboo Kalinga pipe during our visit there just last week.

Many youngsters, however, are into Korean dramas and K-pop, so many locals also love soju (Korean alcoholic beverage), said the Leyte-born Lucy, who now resides in the village and operates the village's "five star" or most advanced homestay, GL's Crib and Cafe, together with her husband Gilbert, one of Whang-Od's grandnephews.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The view in GL's Crib & Cafe, which arguably boasts of the cleanest rooms and bathrooms in the village as clean restrooms are hard to come by in the area.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Gilbert and Lucy of GL's Crib & Cafe (left); Lucy showing her compass tattoo by Apo Whang-Od.

4. Mainly natural or herbal medicines

Apart from her special meat diet that she only requests when she is sick, Whang-Od sometimes takes paracetamol when not feeling well, said Estella.

5. Exercise through manual labor

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Visitors taking a photo with the villagers as they work on the fields.

Even as young children, the Butbut are trained to be hard workers, so they often sideline as porters or tourist guides. In between, they exchange hands on the field – women are in charge of planting the seedlings while men are tasked to harvest.

Whang-Od, said Estella, actually spent most of her 100+ years as a field worker. Estella estimated that the mambabatok only retired from hard rice farming when she was about 80 years old and started gaining fame and constant foreign customers for her tattoos.

The centenarian prefers tattooing over field work because the latter is so hard, noted Estella, but Whang-Od has remained agile and humble ever since and despite her fame and fortune.

The 30-minute hike up and down the village, across streams and narrow rice paddies, indeed gives anyone a good cardio.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Guests with Apo Whang-Od's grandniece and caretaker, Estella Palangdao (center).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Estella carrying children as they navigate through rice paddies.

6. Staying calm and positive

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Apo Whang-Od entertaining guests at her home.

It is no secret that Whang-Od once had the love of her life, Ang-Batang, who was among the headhunter warriors she tattooed as prizes for protecting their village or killing their enemies. But the two of them were forbidden to marry each other since Ang-Batang was deemed “impure” for being a headhunter, and according to their tradition, Whang-Od’s bloodline should not be impure because her descendants would inherit her tattooing talent.

Like in a modern telenovela, Ang-Batang was consequently engaged to Whang-Od’s best friend -Hogkajon, but Ang-Batang died in a logging accident when Whang-Od was 25.

Despite heartbreaks, Whang-Od has remained positive and calm; and although she vowed to not marry and never had children, she still managed to have many warrior boyfriends after Ang-Batang! (According to some village “Marites,” Whang-Od reportedly even two-or-three-timed, but this is unconfimed.)

In their culture, men and women of age can sleep in the same bed even if they are not yet married, although adultery is greatly frowned upon and not tolerated.

7. Simple joys

When Whang-Od was still starting as a mambabatok at 15 years old, a woman’s beauty in her tribe is measured by how many tattoos she had.

But now, beauty has taken a different definition in their tribe.

More than a generous donation, what makes Whang-Od smile her biggest is a tube of red lipstick.

According to Estella, her grandaunt has countless red lipstick tubes and she sometimes gives away some to other women in their tribe.

“Pero ako, gusto ko dark lipstick,” Estella laughed.

While their village goes for no brand in particular, Estella said they usually like Maybelline New York.

About the groping, just ask actor Paolo Ballesteros and others (even a woman that the centenarian has mistaken for a man!).

8. Dreaming on

Even at her age, Whang-Od has never stopped dreaming, said Estella.

Recently, in fact, the mambabatok built herself, Estella and some other relatives new houses in Kanaan. She had a makeshift swimming pool built beside her museum as treat for the children. She also bought a new vehicle. For every feat, several cows and pigs were killed, according to their tradition, for feasts.

So far, the mambabatok has trained about 90 of the tribesmen, mostly women, to be her apprentices, said Georgia, who was once Whang-Od’s youngest apprentice at 12 years old. Now, the youngest is nine and every apprentice is picked according to his or her knack for tattooing.

9. Passion over profit

In action: Apo Whang-Od performing her signature "three dots" on souvenir items and on skin, the traditional mambabatok way using charcoal as ink and duhat torn as needle. Duhat is grown abundantly throughout the village. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Apo Whang-Od performing her signature "three dots" on souvenir items and on skin, the traditional mambabatok way using charcoal as ink and duhat torn as needle. Duhat is grown abundantly throughout the village.

If there is one very remarkable trait among the Butbut, it is that they welcome tourists and visitors like their own family. They have encountered thousands of locals and foreigners for sure, but they treat everyone equally and accommodate each one like it's their first. They would invite you to stay at their homes, eat with them at their tables, even carry your heavy luggage and children over the slippery rice paddies.

Even though, of course, they are expecting you to pay them, you can see and feel from their kind of hospitality that it is natural to them and they are doing it because they genuinely care for you.

We have never experienced being ripped off in their village. We were even served with more than what we paid for. Some repeat visitors even already had been called by locals with tribal monikers (although the villagers now have modern names).

When Apo Whang-Od welcomed us in her house, her eyes were not beaming with dollar signs. She immediately looked at our sleepy baby and carried the toddler as if cradling her to sleep in her lap. Immediately, she was our grandma from the boondocks and not the inked superstar people defended from Nas Daily. She hugged us, stroked my daughters’ hair, as if we were relatives coming home. (About Nas Daily, the villagers and Whang-Od do not hold a grudge against him and dismissed what happened as a mere misunderstanding. They never spoke ill of him and would still welcome him should he visit.)

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Estella showing her tattoos rendered by the tribe's younger mambabatoks. The tattoos, she said, symbolize snakeskin, pythons and a "secret" symbol she requested and not part of the Kalinga tradition.

Even Estella and the rest of the villagers exuded the same warmth. They never named their price. They spoke to us as friends and carried our children on their backs like their own. They even almost did not want to part ways. Our kids enjoyed playing with their kids and running after their turkeys and ducks (although of course, we warned them that if they accidentally killed any of those, we had to pay not only for the poultry's price, but also for its next generations, according to Kalinga tribal laws).

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Estella carrying a baby guest like her own on her back - the traditional Kalinga way.

10. Time to rest

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo According to Estella, Apo Whang-Od would like to correct the misinformation that the "three dots" reportedly meant "Grace, Whang-Od, Elyang," pertaining to her and her two other descendants as the next star mambabatok. The "three dots" actually stand for "Maria Whang-Od Oggay," the centenarian tattoo artist's full name, which is why the three dots have been dubbed her "signature."

Like how superstars are treated by their managers, Estella and the villagers make sure that Whang-Od is not abused. To prevent her from being exploited by tourists, every tour batch is given a number and is asked to wait for their turn.

Whang-Od also has scheduled break times and cannot be disturbed, even by the most die-hard fans, when she is eating, sleeping or doing anything she wants or must do – most especially when it is her time to watch her ultimate crush Coco Martin in “Ang Probinsyano”!

