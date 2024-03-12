WATCH: Apo Whang-Od grabs Piolo Pascual's private part

MANILA, Philippines — A video of Apo Whang-Od grabbing Piolo Pascual's private part has been trending on social media.

In the video, Piolo can be seen visiting the nation's oldest tattoo artist in Buscalan.

While talking, Whang-Od grabbed Piolo's genitals, making the people witnessing it laugh.

Whang-Od is known for grabbing male visitors' private parts.

Whang-Od also touched "Eat Bulaga" host Paolo Ballesteros as seen on Maine Mendoza's Instagram account last 2019.

Last February, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conferred the Presidential Medal of Merit on Whang-Od.

“She is a pioneer in shattering gender stereotypes, venturing into tattooing when it was just a man’s exclusive preserve. She is a keeper of oral traditions and a mentor, teaching a new generation of artists, thus ensuring that her art form lives on to tell tales of her community’s history,” he said.

“As Apo Whang-Od’s works appeal to diverse cultures and across political divides, she becomes an enabler for unity and an example of an idea that binds us all. She is truly a national treasure,” he added.

Whang-Od is known as the last living mambabatok in Kalinga.

