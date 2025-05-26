US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson shares story behind restored Vicente Manansala pool mosaicÂ 

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson shares story behind restored Vicente Manansala pool mosaic

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson takes guests on a tour to the pool, where a 1960s mosaic by National Artist Manansala is located.

MANILA, Philippines — US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson’s residence in the country has a national treasure conversation piece: a Vicente Manansala cubist mosaic in the shape of aquatic creatures on the surface of the pool’s bottom.

The diplomat explained to her guests the restoration done on the 1960s pool at the recent launch of the “ U.S. Poultry Adobo Collection” cookbook by Chef Nancy Reyes-Lumen in her residence.

Carlson, who helped the Filipino chef prepare a US Chicken BBQ Adobo take for the afternoon launch, toured the guests to the pool.

The ambassador said that the US State Department's Office of Cultural Heritage completed the restoration of the pool three and a half years ago.

The stately home was designed by renowned designer Gabriel Formoso, whom Carlson noted was friends with notable Filipino cubist painter Vicente Manansala, who is among the country’s National Artists.

“The three islands to reflect the archipelagic nature of the Philippines and with the water running through. And the way that the roads are lifted up almost looks like the nipa huts, in a sense, over water, but the aquatic life is represented here,” Carlson said, noting how Manansala is more known for his large paintings.

The ambassador said the state department had a Portuguese tile maker replace 700 out of the 4,000 tiles from the mosaic. Carlson said that the original Filipino tile maker was no longer in business, thus they had to commission the work outside the country.

“The State Department located a tile company in Portugal that was willing to make the tiles to the exact color specifications and so the art restoration team at the time would get the tile they'd say 'no,' this doesn't match it needs to be a little bit greener, a little bit bluer, a little bit darker and so then they have artisans that cut the tiles to fit,” Carlson explained.

The restorers even went to a museum to reference Manansala’s other works.

The US diplomat gushed about its beauty, especially when the sun’s light hits the pool. The play of the light and the ripples of water make the fish and other aquatic creatures come to life.

Does she take a dip in the pool?

“I appreciate it every day, let's put it that way, and I really genuinely do,” Carlson said.

