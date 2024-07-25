Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon star in 'Request sa Radyo;' tickets now on sale

MANILA, Philippines — Tickets to Franz Xaver Kroetz's stage play "Request sa Radyo" starring Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon will begin selling on July 29.

"Request sa Radyo" follows a woman going through her evening routine, which Lea and Dolly will alternate during a limited engagement spanning just 20 performances.

"As she navigates her quiet, solitary life, her actions and her favorite radio program reveal the profound loneliness and yearning for connection that lie beneath," goes the play's synopsis.

The production will run in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theatre from October 10 to 20, except the 14th, with two shows on each day.

Pre-selling of tickets for "Request sa Radyo" for BPI credit card holders will be from July 29 to 30, then for First Access registered accounts via the play's official website from July 21 to August 1.

The general selling of tickets will begin on August 2 via the TicketWorld website.

“Request Sa Radyo” is produced by Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia, and Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land and GMG Productions.

Dolly previously expressed her excitement returing to theater after five years, calling the production "relevant and timely."

Lea, a Tony Award-winning stage veteran, said she agreed to joining the production to "lend a figurative voice to those who are suffering."

