WATCH: Bontoc locals perform using traditional instruments

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 8:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The people of Bontoc, Mountain Province performed using traditional instruments in celebration of National Commission for Culture and the Arts' (NCCA) National Committee on Music (NCM) "Musikapuluan."

In partnership with provincial government of Mountain Province, "Musikapuluan" focused on choral singing and bamboo instrument playing. 

Benni Sokkong, a renowned educator in Cordilleran music at the University of Baguio and a native of Kalinga, shared his expertise in bamboo music. He highlighted how bamboo, beyond its use in crafts, serves as a key material for traditional instruments capable of producing a wide range of distinctive sounds.

The Bontoc community also showcased their vocal talents through choral singing, led by Professor Joey Soliman Jr., NCM Performance Sector Secretary. He conducted vocal warm-ups and exercises to enhance the participants’ singing abilities, allowing them to fully engage in the experience. — Video by Jan Milo Severo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

BONTOC

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE

NCCA
