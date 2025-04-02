‘Minecraft’ movie opens themed garden in Quezon City on April Fools' Day

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the release of the Minecraft game’s annual April Fools’ Day original content, an “A Minecraft Movie”-themed garden was unveiled yesterday together with an advanced screening of the Warner Bros. Pictures film in Robinsons Opus Family Cinema, Quezon City.

The themed play area is located at the Central Garden of Robinsons Opus Mall, and recreates a part of the Overworld, where the film’s stars, Jack Black and Jason Momoa, among others, are transported in for a mixed reality and animated adventure, as seen in “A Minecraft Movie.”

At the garden, kids can spin themselves on top-like chairs; go through a portal with Jack and Jason’s standees; play a head-and-body mix-and-match game featuring the movie’s characters; and take short reels with a giant tree, bees and alpacas, as well as life-size replicas of Creepers.

At the “A Minecraft Movie” screening in Robinsons Opus Family Cinema, children were given Minecraft-themed shirts, popcorn, drinks, and unique cubes that served as movie tickets, as nod to the game’s iconic cubes and blocks.

“A Minecraft Movie” opens in Philippine cinemas starting today, April 2. It has been rated PG (Parental Guidance) by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

