Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon to star in Franz Xaver Kroetz's 'Request sa Radyo'

MANILA, Philippines — Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon will star in the stage play "Request sa Radyo" by Franz Xaver Kroetz.

The strictly limited engagement with 20 performances will begin on October 10 until October 20 in Samsung Performing Arts Theater. Lea and Dolly will perform the solo piece in scheduled alternating performances.

“Request sa Radyo” (Wunschkonzert / Request Program) is Franz's landmark theatrical piece that captures the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine. As she navigates her quiet, solitary life, her actions and her favorite radio program reveal the profound loneliness and yearning for connection that lie beneath.

“I’m so looking forward to coming back to my first love, the theater after five long years and I am equally excited that it is in 'Request Sa Radyo' – a play that is relevant and timely,” Dolly said.

“When I was asked by Clint and Bobby if I was interested at all in this project, an experience that told a probable and possible story that absolutely applies to our people, I said sure, even before knowing the details. It will be a challenge though, but hopefully will lend a figurative voice to those who are suffering,” Lea said.

This masterpiece of modern theater promises to transform the mundane into a powerful exploration of isolation and the human condition through silence, and leaves you contemplating the depths of solitude long after the curtain falls.

“Request Sa Radyo” is produced by Clint Ramos, Bobby Garcia, and Christopher Mohnani for Ayala Land and GMG Productions.

"We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking piece of art to life in Manila. Blurring the line between theater and performance art, Franz Xaver Kroetz’s wordless play speaks to the silent struggles of isolation and the deep human need for connection. Through its minimalist approach and profound storytelling, grounded in a specific Filipino lived experience, this production invites audiences to find extraordinary meaning in the everyday. Featuring Tony and Olivier winner, Lea Salonga and Golden Globe and BAFTA Nominee, Dolly De Leon, two of the most internationally celebrated actors of their generation, 'Request Sa Radyo' is the can’t-miss event in international theatre in 2024,” the producers said in a joint statement.

The play is the coming together of some of the country’s (and world’s) bests. All multi-awarded and all considered sources of Philippine pride, this project delves on their vision and dedication in bringing the powerful and compelling narrative to the Philippine audience.

A visionary designer and advocate of diversity and representation in theatre and film, Ramos is a six-time Tony Award nominee and the recipient of a Tony Award for his designs for "Eclipsed" - making him the first designer of color to win in this category.

In this special project, Ramos, the Creative Director and Producer expressed, “I have always been so moved by this play as a piece of modern theater. Its intimate package belies the vastness of exploration of the human condition. When we got the blessing to bring it to Manila at the Samsung Theatre and have it speak to a specific Filipino condition, we could only think of two of the Philippines’ premier actors, Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon, to star in it. Together with director and pal, Bobby Garcia, I cannot think of a better piece for all of us to collaborate on and be of artistic service to the motherland and our people.”

A respected figure in the world of theatre, Garcia’s career is marked by numerous acclaimed productions, both in the Philippines and internationally. In his homecoming project, “Request sa Radyo’s” Director and Producer shared, “The last show I worked on in Manila was 'The Band’s Visit,' which sadly never got to open because of the pandemic. It was a poignant musical about loneliness, isolation and the need for human connection. It feels almost like fate that I now return to Manila after 4 years to direct 'Request Sa Radyo,' a chilling and haunting piece of theatre about those very same issues, but completely different in approach, form and style. I am thrilled to be working with two of the country’s finest performers, Lea Salonga and Dolly De Leon, who will alternate in performing this unique theatrical experience about our universal need for human contact and the global crisis that is loneliness. I am also thrilled to reconnect with Manila audiences after some time away and re-engage with them through the art of storytelling."

