Dolly de Leon is Dennis Trillo's mom in 'Severino'

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon has joined the cast of "Severino: The First Serial Killer" starring Dennis Trillo as the titular character.

The news of De Leon's participation was confirmed during the Cannes Film Festival as production company CreaZion Studios revealed its project slate.

It can be recalled that De Leon broke into mainstream popularity after a scene-stealing performance in "Triangle of Sadness," which won the Palme d'Or at the prestigious festival two years ago.

Production on "Severino: The First Serial Killer" is set to begin later this year, with De Leon portraying the mother of Trillo's Juan Severino Mallari.

The project will serve as a reunion for De Leon and Trillo having both appeared in "On The Job: The Missing 8," which earned Trillo praiseworthy comments at the 2021 Venice Film Festival where it premiered.

The Catholic priest Mallari, who predated Jack The Ripper, is said to have killed more than 50 people in Magalang, Pampanga during the Spanish colonial era.

A movie on Mallari starring Piolo Pascual and Gloria Diaz as the priest and his mother came out in the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival where it won four awards, including Best Supporting Actor for JC Santos.

Horror director Yam Laranas is helming "Severino: The First Serial Killer" on a script by Dodo Dayao, Rody Vera, and Rona Co.

Also on CreaZion Studios' project slate are rotoscope animation movie "The Fantabulous Badingger-Z" based on a comic book by filmmaker and the company's chief creative officer Real S. Florido who will direct the adaptation and the animated superhero film "Zsa Zsa Zaturnah Ze Movee."

After earning Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for "Triangle of Sadness," De Leon appeared in a number of local films like "Walang KaParis," "Duyan ng Magiting," "Iti Mapukpukaw," and "A Very Good Girl."

This year, De Leon starred in two films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival — "Between the Temples" and "Ghostlight" — and is currently shooting for the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" with Nicole Kidman.

