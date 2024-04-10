Lea Salonga returning to Broadway anew for 'Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends'

MANILA, Philippines — Theater legend Lea Salonga is mounting another Broadway comeback as the West End show "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" heads to Los Angeles and New York next year.

The tribute revue produced by Cameron Mackintosh in honor of the late Stephen Sondheim recently finished its run at London's Gielgud Theatre headed by Salonga and fellow Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters.

Both actresses are expected to reprise their roles when the production has month-long run at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre early next year before heading to the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway beginning late March.

Additional casting, creative team, and other details for the American runs of "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" will be announced at a later date.

The production's move to the United States is part of the Manhattan Theatre Club's 2024-2025 season which also has a Broadway premiere for Jonathan Spector's "Eureka Day" and Erika Sheffer's "Vladimir" off-Broadway.

Salonga last performed on Broadway when she portayed Aurora Aquino in "Here Lies Love" in a special guest capacity — the show mostly involving Filipino actors and creatives was also her first time as a producer.

She debuted on Broadway in 1991 with her iconic role of Kim in "Miss Saigon," having first performed on West End, winning her a Tony Award at 20 years old.

Prior to "Here Lies Love," Salonga's last Broadway appearances were for "Allegiance" from 2015 to 2016 and the 2017 revival of "Once on this Island."

