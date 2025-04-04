TernoCon 2025 collections on display at National Museum

MANILA, Philippines — A collection of designs from this year's TernoCon will be on display at the National Museum of Fine Arts until May 4.

TernoCon, held every other year, is a terno-making workshop and competition aimed at immortalizing the iconic Philippine attire.

Capsule collections designed by winners, mentors, and finalists of the 2025 TernoCon can be seen in the "Filipiniana x Obra" exhibit running at the National Museum of Fine Arts' Sandiganbayan Reception Hall in the nation's capital.

Cultural Center of the Philippines President Kaye Tinga said in a statement that TernoCon plays a crucial role in the organization's dedication to provide an avenue for aspiring designers.

"While promoting the excellent craftsmanship behind the reinterpretations of the national dress, the 'Filipiniana x Obra' exhibit sustains the dialogue TernoCon started and integrates it with the profound portrayal of Philippine culture through visual arts," Tinga added.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the CCP and the BENCH/Suyen Corporation, both of which oversaw the TernoCon 2025 runway showcase last January 26 that was inspired by Filipino visual artists.

Primary among them is the Pacita Longos Medal-winning collection of Peach Garde of Tapaz, Capiz whose pieces reinterpreted the works of National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin.

Related: TernoCon 2025 winners promise to champion Philippine fashion

Coincidentally, Locsin designed the CCP Main Building and the Philippine International Convention Center, the latter is where TernoCon 2025 took place.

Also in the exhibit is the collection of Pura Escurdia Award winner Bryan Peralta who took inspiration from Jose Joya, another National Artist but for Visual Arts.

Ramon Valera Award winner Ram Silva drew inspiration from National Artist Fernando Amorsolo's appreciation for the countryside, while Joe Salazar Medal winner Windell Madis presented the terno through the lens of yet another National Artist Hernando Ocampo's vibrant geometric style.

In the "Filipiniana x Obra" collection too are TernoCon 2025 finalists Koko Gonzales, Jared Servano, Lexter Badana, Geom Hernandez, Patrick Lazol, Nina Gatan, Irene Subang, and Jema Gamer as well as mentors Ezra Santos, Lulu Tan-Gan, and Rhett Eala.

Semi-finalist Noel Marin is present in the exhibit with a pastel-colored terno using traditional materials seen in the enagua or petticoat, while TernoCon 2023 grand prize winner Yssa Inumerable completes the lot with her advocacy for upcycling and slow fashion.

Outside of the terno are a collection of artworks imprinted on the Philippine cultural tapestry, including National Artist Ang Kiukok's "Still Life: Table," Anita Magsaysay-Ho's "Three Women with Baskets, Lao Lianben's "Rain," Ramon Orlina's glass sculpture "Elegance in Simplicity," Ocampo's "Abstract," and Joya's "New York City No. 2."

RELATED: Dedicated YouTube channel on oral history of Philippine visual arts launched