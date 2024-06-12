fresh no ads
Behind-the-scenes: 'Marvel Universe Live!' | Philstar.com
Arts and Culture

Behind-the-scenes: 'Marvel Universe Live!'

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Marvel Universe Live!" made its Asian debut in the Philippines last Friday, and it will be the show's only stop in Asia. 

Running until June 16 in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, the adrenaline-pumping show aims to give the feeling of watching live epic battles between over 20 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more. 

Teamwork, friendship, hard work and victory of good over evil are among the lessons kids and kids-at-heart can imbibe upon watching “Marvel Universe Live!,” the live presentation of Marvel Universe characters from Feld Entertainment, the same production outfit that brings the blockbuster “Disney on Ice” to the Philippines.

From costumes made more for theater than film and inspired more by Marvel comics than films; to makeup made extra heavy for theater; and to props made of soft materials unlike in film, know more about the show through the behind-the-scenes footage and video interviews below.  — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos

 

 

 

 

