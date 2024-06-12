Review: Why watch ‘Marvel Universe Live!’ even if you’ve seen all Marvel films, series

MANILA, Philippines — Teamwork, friendship, hard work and victory of good over evil are among the lessons kids and kids-at-heart can imbibe upon watching “Marvel Universe Live!,” the live presentation of Marvel Universe characters from Feld Entertainment, the same production outfit that brings the blockbuster “Disney on Ice” to the Philippines.

While the show is not headlined by the Hollywood A-list stars that became the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is still a must-see treat especially for dads this upcoming Father’s Day, as well as for children who just came off from the past school year and are looking for a fresh motivation to start a new one in the coming months.

The Philippines is the show’s only stop

"Marvel Universe Live!" made its Asian debut in the Philippines last Friday, and it will be the show's only stop in Asia, so don’t miss the opportunity to catch it!

Filipino Kali

There is much “Pinoy pride” to feel as the show starts and ends with the ample use of the Filipino martial arts Kali. Thus, the presentation is a good way to introduce Kali to kids, and even inspire one to take up Kali lessons afterwards!

A reason to dress up

Do you have a Marvel costume that’s gathering dust in your closet? Well, you don’t have to wait for Halloween!

Kids, and even some adults, watching the show have fun parading their Marvel costumes. To complete the watch party, there is a photo booth just outside the arena where guests seem like they have been animated to be part of Marvel comics.

Unique story

Like any Marvel production, "Marvel Universe Live!" follows the narrative of using friendship and teamwork to fight off evil. Its plot, however, is very different from any Marvel movie or TV show done before. It introduces its own worlds to explore, which transition through giant projections and quick set changes seamlessly.

Nothing beats a live show

Unlike in movies, series and comics, one can actually see the characters of “Marvel Universe Live!” in action – it is as if the movie or series is being shot and edited right before one’s very eyes.

As such, one can see up-close not only the action sequences, but also some semblances of the costumes, makeup, props and special effects being used in making the movies.

One can even smell the smoke and be startled when the sound effects catch one by surprise.

Also, "Marvel Universe Live!" is where one can see T'Challa (Black Panther) and Iron Man still alive, because they are now dead in the latest Cinematic Universe timeline.

High production value

From costumes to props, special effects and projections, the production quality of "Marvel Universe Live!" is akin to watching a West End or Broadway musical. But "Marvel Universe Live!" ups the ante as acting is done while performing stunts and acrobatics – which gives it a hint of “Cirque du Soleil,” too.

Very physical but safe

Although there are fireworks, aerialists and motocross stunts in the show, unlike “Cirque de Soleil,” "Marvel Universe Live!" does not appear dangerous to look at that could prompt one to cover one’s eyes. The props are usually made of foam and other soft materials. The actors are well-trained, they are held by multiple harnesses for flying stunts, and they land on a wide space of foamed floor for support.

A cast member playing Captain America told Philstar.com during a backstage tour that they never had any accident on set.

Collectible merchandise

Of course, what is a Filipino experience without the mandatory “pasalubong” (souvenir)?

Like in “Disney on Ice,” there are snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy that come with reusable Marvel character merchandise. There are also souvenir programs, shirts, caps, light sticks, and limited-edition Marvel comics that tell the show’s story, among others, to further elevate one's viewing experience.

“Marvel Universe Live!” runs until June 16. Tickets are available from P300 at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide.