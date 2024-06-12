WATCH: 'Marvel Universe Live!' highlights

MANILA, Philippines — Teamwork, friendship, hard work and victory of good over evil are among the lessons kids and kids-at-heart can imbibe upon watching “Marvel Universe Live!,” the live presentation of Marvel Universe characters from Feld Entertainment, the same production outfit that brings the blockbuster “Disney on Ice” to the Philippines.

"Marvel Universe Live!" made its Asian debut in the Philippines last Friday, and it will be the show's only stop in Asia.

Only from P300, you can experience the adrenaline-pumping feeling of watching live epic battles between Marvel Super Heroes and Villains. Marvel fans assemble, for this live, action packed battle to save the universe until June 16 in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. At a family-friendly price, fans will be immersed in the Marvel Universe through the non-stop action,

pyrotechnics, aerial stunts, cutting-edge technology, motorcycles and more.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, a global pioneer in providing live touring family entertainment experiences, families can enjoy watching an action-packed stunt show featuring over 20 of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes and villains including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more. Tickets are available from P300 at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya