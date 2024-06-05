Antipolo-based Dutch artist holds 1st solo exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — After two decades of calling the Philippines his home, Dutch pop artist and sculptor Dominik Haring is holding his first-ever solo exhibition.

"Fragments of Time," which runs in Alliance Francaise de Manille in Makati City until June 29, consists of works taken from glimpses throughout Haring's life that left an indelible mark on him.

Many of them draw back to his childhood in the Netherlands, with recurring icons like teddy bears and balloons.

The most expensive of the lot, the P3 million "Sodapop Bear," made of crushed soda bottles and epoxy resin, is an ode to his late mother and his old family garden where bears and leopard were cared for.

Outside of the sentimental pieces are those best seen under both critical and whimsical lenses, like "Money Mirage," "Pop Art Diva" and "Amor," all of them made from mixed media.

"At this moment I'm working on a collection of steel, copper and brass sculptural pieces," said Haring. "I have been working with these raw materials in the past and I feel this is the time to create new work from these beautiful materials."

Haring originially started out working on furniture through his father's shop back in the Netherlands, honing his artistry in the Gerrit Rietveld Academie of Arts and Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht.

He relocated with his father to the Philippines when he was 24 years old. It was supposed to be a six-month stay but became a permanent move.

The artist now devotes his time creating more pieces in his Rizal studio and looking after his 11-year-old daughter.

"Being an artist wasn't a choice for me but something I realized at a very young age," Haring continued. "Trying new things comes with a lot of frustration and failure but those times that an idea comes to life and I am able to create that piece what I envisioned before starting the project is a constant motivation."

