PHLPost releases National Heritage Month commemorative stamp

MANILA, Philippines — Coinciding with Filipino Heritage Festival’s 20th anniversary, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) released yesterday its special National Heritage Month stamp before the presentation of “Pamana: Woven Legacies through Fashion and Dance” yesterday in the grand ballroom of Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

Pursuant of Presidential Proclamation 439 of 2003 that signed into law May as National Heritage Month, PHL Post issued a special souvenir sheet featuring the narra tree.

“This tree, an endemic tree, signifies the enduring strength and resilience of (Filipinos) in confronting life’s obstacles,” the event’s host said of the narra in the special stamp, which also “calls for symbiosis within the country’s cultural ethos.”

The stamp was signed by PHLPost Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Luis Carlos. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos