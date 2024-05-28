Galerie Francesca Emporium launches limited series from National Artists

MANILA, Philippines — Galerie Francesca Emporium, in collaboration with the estates of National Artists Fernando Amorsolo, Abdulmari Imao, and Juvenal Sansó, launched a limited-release bundled collection of 3 Giclee Fine Art Prints.

The limited collection, curated by Ricky Francisco, Director of Fundacion Sansó, features the distinct art styles of each master artist and is a noteworthy representation of the diversity of Filipino art. This collection features the “Alegra La Sombra” by Juvenal Sanso, “Man and Woman on Carabao” by Fernando Amorsolo and “Sarimanok Series 2014” by Abdulmari Imao.

The collection gives art connoisseurs the unique chance to have these beautiful works of art as part of their private collection while at the same time contributing to the worthwhile projects of the beneficiaries chosen by each estate.

The beneficiary for Juvenal Sansó is I CAre: Initiative for the Continuation of Artist’s Estate. The program will help the artist's estate to develop through merchandising, skill transfer, and copyright resources. The beneficiaries of Fernando Amorsolo’s Estate are the literacy programs Rising Sunday Foundation and the Fernando C. Amorsolo Art Foundation Inc.; while the beneficiary of Abdulmari Asia Imao is the Angat Buhay Foundation’s Arts and Culture Pillar.

'Alegra La Sombra' by Juvenal Sansó

Sansó is an internationally renowned artist that has been recognized and received several awards across different countries, including membership into the Order of Chevalier for Arts and Letters from the Ministry of Culture and Communications of France, The Presidential Merit Award from the Philippines, and a King’s Cross of Isabella knighthood from the King of Spain.

His earlier work has been heavily influenced by his early experience of war and its perils with his paintings depicting gruesome imagery. In his later years, his grotesque black and white paintings were replaced with vivid depictions of landscapes and florals using striking shades of red, green, orange, and blue.

“Alegra La Sombra” is a brilliant and showstopping piece of art created by one of the most innovative and respected artists today.

'Man and Woman on Carabao' by Fernando Amorsolo

Amorsolo, born on May 30, 1892, was the First National Artist of the Philippines and renowned as the "Master Painter of the Philippine Sunlight."

He earned his degree in painting with honors at the University of the Philippines Manila and was sent to Spain by Don Enrique Zobel to further his studies where he was able to learn from the works of European masters Sorolla and Velasquez.

While known for his masterpieces such as “Defensa de Honor” and the countless portraits of prominent figures in society, he is most famous for his works depicting the idyllic provincial life. “Man and Woman on Carabao” is yet another beautiful rendition of the peaceful life of Filipinos set against a picturesque landscape.

'Sarimanok Series 2014' by Abdulmari Asia Imao

Imao, the son of Tausüg stone crushers, is the Philippines’ first Moro National Artist.

Receiving art scholarships from the University of the Philippines and distinguished fine art universities overseas, this master artist held on deeply to his roots and came back home to promote the art and culture of Mindanao.

He is known for painting and sculpting sari-fish, sari-ukkir, and sari-mosques as well as sarimanoks.

“Sarimanok Series 2014” is a vibrant piece of art that represents Imao's history and artistry.

