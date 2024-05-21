Uniqlo’s new Disney collection, collaborations highlight Pinoy culture

In celebration of Uniqlo’s 40th global anniversary, Disney Philippines launched last week its first ever Disney Mickey Go Philippines as part of the Japanese retailer’s UTme! design collection (center).

MANILA, Philippines — The Jeepney might be phased out soon, so Mickey Mouse and friends are immortalizing the Filipino icon and “king of the road” through a new collaboration with an international clothing brand.

Featuring Mickey Mouse wearing Barong Tagalog and Mickey & Friends hanging out in front of a Jeepney, among others, the designs offer a creative take on Mickey & Friends, bringing beloved Disney characters together with uniquely local aspects of Filipino culture. Customers can dive into the vibrant designs inspired by iconic Filipino symbols and phrases from street culture in Manila and other destinations in the Philippines, classic Filipino dishes, Pinoy pop culture, and more references to Pinoy heritage and culture.

UTme! is a service through which customers can create their own graphic T-shirts with custom stickers and their own photos or artwork. The newly reopened and renovated Uniqlo store in SM Mall of Asia is the latest of the brand’s local stores to feature both the UTme! custom print service and Coffee café.

Custom designs for the SM Mall of Asia store have been created in collaboration with local artists and brands that have redefined the landscape within their respective fields. Exclusive designs for the store include artwork from Filipino artists Lloyd Zapanta, Aaron Amar, and Studio Dialogo, as well as designs created in partnership with fan-favorite local brands, chocolate label Auro and restaurant chain Mana.