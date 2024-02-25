'Artipolo' celebrates decade of artistry in special exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — Artipolo, a group of artists from Antipolo, Rizal, is now 10 years old. It has been a decade since its inception in 2014 and the art group is still at the forefront of the art and culture scene in Antipolo City.

More than just a social group, it is an advocacy, and its goals — to hone its members’ creative talents and, at the same time, promote Antipolo’s tourism program — still hold true today.

To celebrate this milestone, the art group, led by its president Pol Mesina, has put together a special exhibit, "Isang Dekada: Makulay na Paglalakbay sa Sining," which is being hosted by Robinsons Land Artablado as part of its Arts Month celebration.

Artablado is located at the Upper Ground Floor, Main Mall, of Robinsons Antipolo, where masterpieces of Artipolo member-artists are on view until February 29.

Participating artists in the exhibit are Amado Ongtauco, Ariel Purca, Bernardo Matias, Cha Mapaye Baladjay, Dolores van Duijvenbode, Edward Sato, Elizabeth Esguerra Castillo, Feng Eustaquio Villanueva, Fernando Regencia, Gem Yonzon Blanco, Genevieve V. Guevarra, Grace Gerona Evangelista, Isagani Cruz, Jayson Tejada, Jojo Figueroa Javier, Mac Baladjay, Mae Dy De Veyra, Maiya Balboa, Mark Anthony Navida, Maxi Cajayon Tungol, Nelson Francisco, Ninskidoodles, Rod Talde, Romel M. Reyes, Roland Tulay, Sonny Perida, Vivian Nocum Limpin and Yam Tamayo.

At the opening of the exhibit, Mesina could not help but look back on a decade of dazzlement, disruptions, as well as determination of this group of artists from Antipolo to keep creating art. He said that many key moments have taken place for Artipolo. For one, the group has exhibited in prestigious galleries, such as Pinto Art Museum, Artablado in Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Antipolo, Summit Ridge Tagaytay, and many others.

Some of their members also emerged victorious in various art contests. What used to be just an organization focused on recruiting practitioners from the region has now expanded and taken in members from Tuguegarao, Cagayan, Baguio, Pangasinan, Bohol, Manila, as well as Pinoy artists based in Japan, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

'Lady of Peace' by Edward Ryan Sato

“At ang Artipolo ngayon ay ’di lang puro painters, mayroon na ring sculptors,” Mesina shared.

He also shared that Artablado is special to Artipolo. This is the reason why the group decided to stage its 10th anniversary exhibit there.

He answered, “Kaya namin napili ang Artablado ay dahil maganda kasi ang venue at ito ay para sa masa. Maraming nagpupunta na mga tao sa mall. Marami makakakita ng aming obra. Saka na-educate na natin ang mga tao about art (by consistently mounting exhibitions). Sa gallery ay okay naman din — kaso limited ang viewers and visitors. Nahihiya pumasok ang mga tao sa gallery; hindi kagaya ng Artablado na open sa lahat.”

On the other hand, the people behind Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) believe in the ingenuity and artistry of Filipinos. RLC has allocated spaces at Robinsons malls in Antipolo and Ortigas to hold exhibitions for art practitioners who deserve to showcase their hard work, grit and perseverance.

The art space's impact has been instantaneous for members of the art community who have been pining for a platform where every artist — from individual practitioners to members of art groups — gets the chance to shine.

“Malaki naitutulong ng art sa mga tao,” Mesina explained. “Nae-educate natin sila na mag-appreciate ng art — at ’di lang pang-mayaman ito. Alam na rin bigyan ng respeto ang mga gawa ng mga artists at ’di na lalaitin or gagawan ng ’di maganda ang mga obra.” And art can be used in helping those who are less fortunate.

'Tranquility' by Ariel Purca

Artipolo’s community service involvement is geared toward health, education, as well as the welfare of children, women and persons with disabilities and special needs. By organizing art exhibits and auctions, Artipolo has been able to raise funds for its target beneficiaries.

Isang Dekada is for the benefit of Parclaran scholars of the PARC Foundation, with 30% of sales going directly to the foundation.

The PARC Foundation was established in December 2015 by Wilmer Guido, then a passionate 23-year-old whose dream was to put up a performing arts center to help people, especially the underprivileged youth and struggling local artists, fulfill their passions.

Determined to achieve his dream, Wilmer formed his core team with like-minded friends, Samsam Santiago and Issay Nodalo. Together, they repurposed an old office building into a performing arts hub. On June 1, 2016, they officially opened their doors to the public. Since then, The PARC Foundation has been a second home to numerous performing artists and groups who now enjoy creative spaces at the friendliest rates.

