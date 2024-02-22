Is it cake? Artworks deceive at ALT 2024

From left: Cake artworks by Lindslee; Evita Sarenas and Sylvia Gascon of Finale Art File with Senator Imee Marcos at the opening of ALT 2024

MANILA, Philippines — In time for National Arts Month, ALT 2024, an annual art collective featuring nine of the country’s biggest art galleries, opened yesterday in Hall 4 of SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The founding art galleries found in ALT 2024 include:

Artinformal

Blanc

Finale Art File

Galleria Duemila

Mo_Space

The Drawing Room

Underground

Vinyl on Vinyl

West Gallery

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Oca Villamel's 'Water is Life' installation welcomes guest at the ALT 2024 entrance

Apart from large art installations and the centerpiece ALT Collaboration between Univers and Moreau Paris showcasing hand-painted bags by artists to be auctioned for a cause, ALT 2024 is a must-see for all art lovers for thousands of opuses by Filipino artists, including deceptively quirky ones.

Among those that trick the eyes are the cake series of contemporary visual artist Lindslee. The realistic-looking cakes on panels are actually installation artworks made of acrylic on canvas.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Deceptive cake artworks (top) by Lindslee

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Installation artworks that dabble as illumination

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Another prank-like installation is Christina Quisumbing Ramilo’s “Soap series” that perfectly recreates the soap bars of popular brands, but using resin for the soaps and cold-cast marble on porcelain dish for the soap dishes. The artwork is so tactile and is among the few ones visitors are welcome to touch.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo ALT Collaboration between Univers and Moreau Paris showcasing hand-painted bags by artists to be auctioned for a cause

Stephanie Frondoso, who has been curating ALT since it began three years ago, explained in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com that the 2024 edition stands out for its much bigger venue “so it has more breathing room for art”; as well as for its larger installations and more spaces for programs like Sound Art, Performance Art and talks.

“It’s meant to be so that all the artworks are presented properly and from almost every angle, you can see the galleries,” she expounded on the exhibition space’s design.

“So the design is integrated from the furniture to the exhibition spaces,” she enthused.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Wide walls make it appear that every artist has a solo show within the exhibition

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo ALT 2024 presents more breathing room for artists to showcase their masterpieces

The key areas of the exhibition, she said, include a Conversation section at the back, a video room in front, and four special exhibitions distributed around the area. The special exhibitions are by Juan Alcazaren, Geraldine Javier, Pete Jimenez, Oca Villamiel and Isabel Santos.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Vlogger and influencer Mimiyuuuh; Makati City Mayor Abigail "Abby" Binay at the ALT 2024 opening on February 21

Palanca-winning writer, artist and curator Carlomar Arcangel Daoana explained to Philstar.com that the organizers’ vision for ALT 2024 is to not become a traditional art fair.

“Because a fair usually has a lot of booths, and (to be included in) the exhibition, it’s by application. Here, they’re (art galleries) all friends. They like envision it (ALT 2024) as a one big group show,” he noted.

“One thing that I like about ALT is if you’re viewing it from the center, you can see it all from here. You can flow in and out of the booths and don’t feel like you’re just stuck in one place. It’s easy to move from one booth to another. If you see something interesting, for instance, you can easily go there and still have time to move around and see the other works.”

ALT 2024 runs until February 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.