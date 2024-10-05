'ManilART '24' presents multi-awarded artist Ed Coronel's masterpieces

MANILA, Philippines — Ed Coronel is a multi-awarded Filipino artist who hails from Betis, Pampanga. After initially pursuing a career in physics and technology consulting, the former University of the Philippines (UP) Physics professor ventured into the world of art.

Self-taught in various media, including oil painting, he made his public debut in 2006 with a focus on social realism. His breakthrough came with support from Neil Doloricon, former Dean of the UP College of Fine Arts, and Amy Loste of Gallery Nine.

Coronel’s works are recognized internationally, after having joined —and won — top honors in the American Art Awards competition. He won first prize in the American Art Awards of 2022 and 2020 for his gummy bear paintings, topping the categories of both still life and pop art.

His most recent is winning at the 2023 American Art Awards for the portrait painting, "Rays of the Sun." His winning works are also posted in the American Art Awards website.

It comes as no surprise that "ManilART ’24," which is the Philippines’ National Arts Fair, will be proudly presenting two of Coronel’s latest masterpieces when it opens at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura on October 9.

These two masterpieces are his 2023 American Art Awards-winning portrait, "Rays of the Sun," and his most recent work, "The Wave Mural Triptych," which offers a detailed inquiry into realism and expression.

Coronel’s artistic journey is both self-taught and driven by lifelong passion. Now, his work is represented by Galerie Du Soleil Manila, as he dedicates most of his time to art and family, and continues to evolve as an artist well into his 60s — a testament to his lifelong commitment to his craft.

Ed Coronel at work.

'Rays of the Sun'

"Rays of the Sun" is an oil painting commissioned by the Rayos del Sol family — Danny, Tess, and their daughter, Belay.

Danny and Tess are prominent figures in the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), deeply immersed in the cultural and artistic landscape. Danny is a renowned ostrich egg sculptor and mixed-media artist, while Tess serves as Head of the National Committee on Art Galleries (NCAG), a role previously held by Danny from 2015 to 2021.

Their daughter, Belay, is a marine researcher and scientist dedicated to the Philippine seas. The family’s significant contributions to Filipino heritage and tradition deserve a fitting tribute. Depicting the family in ceremonial T’boli garments, the portrait captures their profound dedication to Philippine culture and community.

The portrait draws viewers in with Belay’s gaze, directing attention to the vibrant yellow of her headgear, symbolizing the Sun. Danny and Tess are depicted in supportive, warm poses, their attire shimmering with intricate colors and textures. Beyond its decorative beauty, "Rays of the Sun" invites reflection on the values that transcend and connect us all.

Recognized at the American Art Awards in 2023 with a fourth place award, this portrait stands out as timeless amidst contemporary visual trends.

'The Wave' mural triptych

"The Wave" represents a bold departure from Coronel’s earlier works in social realism and hyperrealism. This ambitious oil painting mural spans three panels, measuring 6 x 12 feet, was triggered by the conflict of the West Philippine Sea and the Philippines' continuing struggle to defend its territory.

Coronel painted his mural with the interplay of bold gigantic black angular waves over white that unravels into progressive expression of trajectories emanating from the past, traverses the present and the future. Caught in this movement are Coronel’s iconic gummy bears, as his symbol of being, diversity and resilience against the dynamics of dominance and flux of existence.

"The Wave" encapsulates Coronel’s ensemble of insights depicted in his own visual language and invites viewers to see a segment of life beyond their own eyes. He sums his creative process through his own words:

“The canvas is limited to what I can visualize. It is a struggle to paint what I cannot visualize. But the unpaintable is there and resonates like waves of the sea in my canvas. That is how I painted my mural and called it 'The Wave,'” Coronel said.

With "Rays of the Sun" and "The Wave," Coronel transcends his established genres to create a deeply personal world that is both timeless and provocative — a visual dialogue that draws viewers into his realm, only to reveal that they are seeing their own reflection. In essence, this is Coronel’s vision of art.

"ManilART ’24" takes place at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura, Taguig, from October 9 to 13.

