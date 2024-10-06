UNICEF's 2024 Christmas cards feature 4 Manuel Baldemor artworks

MANILA, Philippines — UNICEF Philippines is ushering in the start of the Christmas season in the Philippines by launching its 2024 Christmas Card collection featuring Pinoy folk artist Manuel "Manny’" Baldemor.

Hailing from Paete, Laguna, Baldemor is renowned for his paintings, wood prints, and wood carvings featuring simplified geometric forms and folk art characters. He would often depict his hometown, its people, their daily activities, and traditions in his art. Baldemor has participated in various national and international art exhibitions and has received numerous prestigious awards.

Having been a part of the UNICEF Cards roster of renowned artists since the 1990s, Baldemor has had his works reproduced and sold in countries around the world for almost two decades.

The 2024 limited-edition UNICEF Cards feature four artworks from Baldemor’s vast collection: "Pasko sa Aming Bayan" (1992), "Christmas Lanterns Festival" (2006), "Graces from the Land" (2008), and "Pasko ng Pamilya Pilipino" (2024).

“My dream is for all children to be healthy and happy because they are our hope, our future. I am happy to contribute my time and talent to support UNICEF’s programs for children and I am very proud and honored to be a UNICEF artist,” Baldemor said.

“It was a natural decision to have Manuel Baldemor as our contributing artist for UNICEF Christmas Cards. His passion for sharing the joyful spirit of Filipino values and culture is apparent in every piece he makes. By donating through these cards, you not only get to own a piece of Baldemor’s art, you are also supporting lifesaving programs for the most vulnerable children,” shared Carli Snyman, Chief of Fundraising and Partnerships, UNICEF Philippines.

Get one box containing a set of UNICEF Christmas Cards for every P1,000 donation. This means 12 individual cards featuring Baldemor’s four artworks.

Experience the unique joy of writing personal messages, sending Christmas cards, and making someone’s day with these limited-edition cards while at the same time helping the most vulnerable children through UNICEF’s lifesaving programs in health and nutrition, education, protection, and emergency support.

Visit https://donate.unicef.ph/ to get a set of UNICEF Christmas Cards today.

