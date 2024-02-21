National Arts Month: Ambeth Ocampo shares lesser-known Juan Luna facts

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Luna is recognized as one of the country's most famous artists, creating iconic paintings like "Spolarium" and "The Parisian Life."

But outside of his artistry, his relationship with his brother Antonio, and the infamous killing of his wife and mother-in-law in a fit of jealousy, not much more is common knowledge about Luna.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, celebrated historian Ambeth Ocampo shared some lesser-known facts about the artist and his life outside the Philippines.

Life at sea

According to Ocampo, before becoming a painter, Luna was a sailor and a licensed seaman, something the historian connected to Filipinos today.

"He gave up the seaman [life] and became an artist," Ocampo said.

Luna received his education from the Escuela Nautica de Manila, now known as the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy.

Teacher

Reiterating that not a lot is commonly known about Luna after "Spolarium" and the death of his wife and mother-in-law, Ocampo noted some of his deeds before passing in 1899.

Before he died, Luna returned to Manila and opened an art school in Sampaloc and also taught fencing.

Diplomat for Malolos Republic

Ocampo shared that Luna joined the government of Emilio Aguinaldo, flying to Paris and Washington to lobby for the recognition of Philippine independence.

The historian recalled seeing United States newspapers about the Secret Service in Washington following Luna and his colleagues.

"Naga-antay ang Secret Service tapos ang note nila parang, ''Tong mga Pilipino, tanghali magising'," Ocampo said.

Friendship with Ferdinand Blumentritt

Because he was being followed a lot, Luna had to escape to Canada and returned to Europe where he visited Ferdinand Blumentritt.

"We have pictures of [Luna] spending three months in the Czech Republic, may picture sila ni Blumentritt, hindi natin alam 'yun," Ocampo shared.

Most people associate Blumentritt with Jose Rizal, a good friend of Luna's, because of their correspondence up to Rizal's execution in 1896.

In fact, Ocampo recalled reading Blumentritt's archived address book and it bore the names of Manuel Quezon, Sergio Osmeña, and Teodoro Kalaw, showing the Austrian at the time believed in the Philippines' independence.

'Hymen, oh Hyménée!'

Last June, Luna's long-lost painting "Hymen, oh Hyménée!" was loaned to the Ayala Museum after art gallery owner Jaime Ponce de Leon finally purchased it from a European family in 2014, authenticated it for three years, and had it stored in a private facility until October 2022.

"Paintings like this are important because it makes us curious to know more and expands what we know about [their artists]," Ocampo said.

Other popular paintings by Luna are "The Death of Cleopatra," "La Batalla de Lepanto" — both of which are in Madrid — and "El Pacto de Sangre" located in Malacañang.

"Spolarium" and "The Parisian Life" are currently in National Museum of Fine Arts, the latter painting on loan from the Government Service Insurance System.

Remaining descendants

Ocampo said Luna has no direct descendants living today, only through his siblings. Luna was the third of seven children.

His son Andres, an architect, had no children when he passed away in 1952, while his daughter María died when she was just three years old.

The historian did share that apart from Andres' American wife Grace, the architect previously had a French wife but had no children with her as well.

Antonio, the youngest of Luna children, himself had no kids of his own when he was assassinated in 1899 at 32. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video by EC Toledo