^

Arts and Culture

PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 1, 2023 | 9:57am
PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols
The unveiling of the National Cultural Treasure marker and the signing of the certificate of turnover and acceptance was held during the ceremony, which was timed to coincide with the Philippine International Convention Center’s anniversary month.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) is ready to accept more events this year, including Korean stars fan meets and K-pop concerts.

Korean superstar Lee Jong-suk serenaded, danced and gamely interacted with his fans at his fan meeting at the PICC last April 16. His fans were treated to a double date with him and his special guest, "While You Were Sleeping" co-star Shin Jae-ha. 

There will be more similar events this year. PICC General Manager Renato Padilla said that they are optimistic for the continued influx of events at the newly declared National Cultural Treasure.

“While we have seen the value of virtual and hybrid events during the pandemic, the return of face to face events signifies that people are eager to come together to connect, collaborate and celebrate. The PICC is delighted to host our clients once again,” Padilla said. 

More events

Padilla said that 2023 began with a bang for PICC especially that organizers of conventions, graduations, oath taking ceremonies, concerts, religious gatherings and various meetings started calling up the the events venue for a return to the face to face events people all missed the past few years.

Fresh from its official public declaration as National Cultural Treasure in 2022, the PICC welcomed the year with high profile government events such as the NEDA Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 Forum and the BIR Tax Campaign Kick-off.

Musical performances reigned last February with concerts headlined by the APO‘s Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers. 

February and March pushed the creative industries agenda as the Department of Trade Industry gathered stakeholders, policy makers, creative entrepreneurs and government champions local and international at the Creative Industries Summit, while the week-long Likha exhibit gathered 57 weavers from all over the country who showcased more than 30 weaves and surface decorations on textile. 

Scientists, researchers and physicians convened at the PICC during the first quarter for the Indie-Sciyencya Awarding Ceremonies and the 2023 Annual Scientific Conference and 90th General Membership Assembly of the National Research Council of the Philippines and the 62nd Annual Convention of the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians.

The confidence to travel and relaxed health protocols are bringing about the holding of the annual conventions of local professional associations such as the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, Philippine College of Physicians, Philippine Pediatric Society and Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and United Architects of the Philippines.

International conferences and meetings of organizations are also going to be held at the PICC this year. 

RELATED: PICC declared a National Cultural Treasure

KPOP

PICC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols
1 hour ago

PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) is ready to accept more events this year, including Korean stars fan...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation
2 days ago

'Mandalorian' art, Filipino artists in exhibit for environmental conservation

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
'Agos," an ongoing art exhibit at the Art House, Power Plant Mall Makati, brings together Filipino artists for environmental...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Tanghalang Pilipino's 36th season final offering is Guelan Varela-Luarca's 'Nekropolis'
7 days ago

Tanghalang Pilipino's 36th season final offering is Guelan Varela-Luarca's 'Nekropolis'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
Tanghalang Pilipino is ending its 36th season this month, and its final offering for this season is New York-based, acclaimed...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Vegan oil and fascinators: King Charles III's 'modern' coronation
7 days ago

Vegan oil and fascinators: King Charles III's 'modern' coronation

By Agence France-Presse, Helen Rowe | 7 days ago
King Charles III's pomp-filled coronation on May 6 will feature many ancient traditions in a ceremony harking back to the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic
8 days ago

Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic

8 days ago
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station
9 days ago

Ancient necropolis unearthed next to busy Paris train station

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Just meters from a busy train station in the heart of Paris, scientists have uncovered 50 graves in an ancient necropolis which...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with