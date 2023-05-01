PICC looking forward to host more Korean idols

The unveiling of the National Cultural Treasure marker and the signing of the certificate of turnover and acceptance was held during the ceremony, which was timed to coincide with the Philippine International Convention Center’s anniversary month.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) is ready to accept more events this year, including Korean stars fan meets and K-pop concerts.

Korean superstar Lee Jong-suk serenaded, danced and gamely interacted with his fans at his fan meeting at the PICC last April 16. His fans were treated to a double date with him and his special guest, "While You Were Sleeping" co-star Shin Jae-ha.

There will be more similar events this year. PICC General Manager Renato Padilla said that they are optimistic for the continued influx of events at the newly declared National Cultural Treasure.

“While we have seen the value of virtual and hybrid events during the pandemic, the return of face to face events signifies that people are eager to come together to connect, collaborate and celebrate. The PICC is delighted to host our clients once again,” Padilla said.

More events

Padilla said that 2023 began with a bang for PICC especially that organizers of conventions, graduations, oath taking ceremonies, concerts, religious gatherings and various meetings started calling up the the events venue for a return to the face to face events people all missed the past few years.

Fresh from its official public declaration as National Cultural Treasure in 2022, the PICC welcomed the year with high profile government events such as the NEDA Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 Forum and the BIR Tax Campaign Kick-off.

Musical performances reigned last February with concerts headlined by the APO‘s Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

February and March pushed the creative industries agenda as the Department of Trade Industry gathered stakeholders, policy makers, creative entrepreneurs and government champions local and international at the Creative Industries Summit, while the week-long Likha exhibit gathered 57 weavers from all over the country who showcased more than 30 weaves and surface decorations on textile.

Scientists, researchers and physicians convened at the PICC during the first quarter for the Indie-Sciyencya Awarding Ceremonies and the 2023 Annual Scientific Conference and 90th General Membership Assembly of the National Research Council of the Philippines and the 62nd Annual Convention of the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians.

The confidence to travel and relaxed health protocols are bringing about the holding of the annual conventions of local professional associations such as the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, Philippine College of Physicians, Philippine Pediatric Society and Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and United Architects of the Philippines.

International conferences and meetings of organizations are also going to be held at the PICC this year.

