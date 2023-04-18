Lee Jong Suk, Shin Jae Ha give double the fun at Manila fan meeting
MANILA, Philippines — K-drama fans had a double date with Korean stars Lee Jong-suk and Shin Jae-ha as the duo gamely engaged in fun activities and production numbers to the delight of their fans who trooped to the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City last Sunday.
Jong-suk returned to the country after his last visit in 2018 with his "While You Were Sleeping" co-star.
Like many fan meetings, the Korean star spoke in Filipino and he was heard saying "Gwapo" that earned squeals from fans.
Whether he was wearing a plain white tee or denim-over-denim attire, Jong-suk earned many shrieks and screams from his adoring fans that night.
The duo also indulged their fans by dancing to BTS' "Dynamite" and the currently wildly popular K-pop song "Hype Boy," by rising girl group New Jeans.
Check out these social media posts:
full video of jongsuk dancing dynamite and hype boy tonight ???????????????? #LeeJongSukinManila pic.twitter.com/V6DejJxteN— victoria (@jongsukks) April 16, 2023
Cutest Big Boy ????— ?.? (@JS_9i) April 16, 2023
.#??? #LeeJongSuk #LeeJongSukinManila pic.twitter.com/JG6B4237Z2
#LeeJongSukInManila nag shot Puno si Si Suk ng Gin Bilog???????????????? pic.twitter.com/bVANYR9pnP— RYEJI AU KUNO (@Chang_haizek06) April 18, 2023
Aaaccchhhkkk ???????????? When Shin Jae Ha knows what Lee Jong Suk is upto. ???? #LeeJongSukInManila2023 #LeeJongSukinManila ? pic.twitter.com/ns4zN85oyU— one of the Luckiest! ????? (@derelynelaiza) April 18, 2023
here’s a loop of Jong Suk saying “GWAPO”— i (@giveiumyheart) April 18, 2023
and my screaming lols#LeeJongSuk#LeeJongSukInManila2023 #LeeJongSukInManila pic.twitter.com/EbHUS5oa0l
?????????????????????????????? ????????#LeeJongSuk #LeeJongSukInManila #LeeJongSukInManila2023 https://t.co/FaUqLvuYas— Errr day : ????????_???????????? ???????????????????? (@Ju_333cyj333) April 18, 2023
RELATED: 'She's like Kang Dan-i to me': IU, Lee Jong Suk write letter to fans, confirm relationship
- Latest