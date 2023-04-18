^

Korean Wave

Lee Jong Suk, Shin Jae Ha give double the fun at Manila fan meeting

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 5:06pm
Lee Jong Suk, Shin Jae Ha give double the fun at Manila fan meeting
Actress Denise Laurel (left) hosted the fan meeting of Lee Jong-suk (second from left) with his guest and "While You Were Sleeping" co-star Shin Jae-ha at the former's fan meeting last Sunday, April 16, 2023, held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.
Denise Laurel via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama fans had a double date with Korean stars Lee Jong-suk and Shin Jae-ha as the duo gamely engaged in fun activities and production numbers to the delight of their fans who trooped to the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City last Sunday. 

Jong-suk returned to the country after his last visit in 2018 with his "While You Were Sleeping" co-star. 

Like many fan meetings, the Korean star spoke in Filipino and he was heard saying "Gwapo" that earned squeals from fans. 

Whether he was wearing a plain white tee or denim-over-denim attire, Jong-suk earned many shrieks and screams from his adoring fans that night. 

The duo also indulged their fans by dancing to BTS' "Dynamite" and the currently wildly popular K-pop song "Hype Boy," by rising girl group New Jeans. 

Check out these social media posts: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DeniSe Laurel (@d_laurel)

RELATED: 'She's like Kang Dan-i to me': IU, Lee Jong Suk write letter to fans, confirm relationship

2 hours ago

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Jong-suk returned to the country after his last visit in 2018 with his "While You Were Sleeping" co-star. 
