PICC declared a National Cultural Treasure

The unveiling of the National Cultural Treasure marker and the signing of the certificate of turnover and acceptance was held during the ceremony, which was timed to coincide with the PICC’s anniversary month.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) was declared a national cultural treasure yesterday, September 27.

Apart from the complex, the sculpture Anito in the courtyard, the steel sculpture Grid in the Plenary Hall, the painting "Pagdiriwang" in Delegation Upper Lobby and the wood-carved furniture by National Artist Napoleon Abueva distributed in lobbies and hallways, are also declared National Cultural Treasures.

As a National Cultural Treasure, the PICC and these works of art are protected for their “outstanding historical, cultural, artistic and/or scientific value which is significant and important to the country and to the nation.”

They join other prestigious National Cultural Treasures, which include esteemed paintings by Félix Resurrección Hidalgo y Padilla, Carlos “Botong” Francisco, and Juan Luna; architectural marvels like the San Sebastian Church, the Metropolitan Theater; a sculpture by National Hero Jose Rizal, and archeological artifacts, to name a few.

On June 27, 2019, a panel of experts was convened by the National Museum Director Jeremy Barns to evaluate and decide which of certain cultural properties should be designated as National Cultural Treasures and important Cultural Properties.

