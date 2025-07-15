WATCH: Local drone production lights up Manila sky

MANILA, Philippines — The skies lit up on Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Grounds as an apparel brand presented a drone show that used GPS-based positioning to celebrate its milestone 10th year in the country.

DreamSky Entertainment Inc. manned the drone show for apparel brand New Era.

DreamSky Drones president Gayle Oblea told reporters that the company used advanced drones specifically designed for coordinated aerial light shows.

“Each unit is equipped with high-intensity LED lights and GPS-based positioning for precise formations," Oblea said.

"Our operations run on advanced flight control software that allows us to pre-program complex animations and synchronize them to music and visual cues in real time,” she added.

Oblea said that safety was at the top of their minds before each show.

“Flight safety is our top priority. All our operations are conducted under Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)-certified permits with strict adherence to local aviation guidelines,” Oblea said.

“We conduct thorough site inspections, risk assessments, and flight simulations before every show.

“We don’t just fly drones; we tell stories in the sky. Every show is uniquely conceptualized, artistically choreographed, and custom-built to reflect our client’s message and audience,” she added.

Oblea believed that drone shows will become a staple at major events nationwide.

“This isn’t just a launch — it’s a leap. We’re not just lighting up the night. We’re launching a new era of brand storytelling — one that soars above the ordinary,” she added.

