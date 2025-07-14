Gloc-9, Parokya ni Edgar rock anniversary concert featuring 3D drone show

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Ely Buendia, Gloc-9, Sandwich, Al James, Elmo and Arkin Magalona, and Parokya Ni Edgar led the celebration of an apparel brand's 10th anniversary.

The OPM icons and artists rocked the night out at New Era's anniversary concert with their hit songs to the delight of the crowd.

The skies also lit up with Manila’s biggest-ever 3D drone show, telling the story of the brand's evolution in visuals.

The event transformed the SMX Convention Center in Pasay into the “New Era City” — a mash-up of New York grit and Manila soul.

From the moment guests stepped through the giant cap arc at the entrance, it was clear the concert was not a typical anniversary event. Visitors were instantly transported to “10th Street” — a history-themed hallway decked out like a construction zone, complete with stories, milestones, and snapshots from a decade of the brand's journey in the Philippines.

Kicking things off were warm welcome speeches by New Era Philippines president Melvin Lloyd Lim, chief operating officer Maritess-See Lazaro, and Daniel Broderick, managing director for Asia Pacific. Then came the opening number from none other than World Hip Hop Dance Champions, A-Team, setting the tone for the action-packed celebration ahead.

Asia Pacific vice president Eric Tosello was also in attendance, alongside teams from Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Macau — not to mention the brand's VIP League Members, a passionate group of cap collectors.

Once inside, guests wandered through street-style setups — complete with crosswalks, blocks, light posts and even a city bus stop featuring a waiting shed, and a full program map. The Legacy Block gave off museum vibes with historical caps, Philippine-exclusive memorabilia and a “Share Your Glory” wall just for VIPs.

At the heart of event space was a block where fans could grab limited-edition Anniversary Collection merch or customize their gear with heat press, embroidery, and more.

But the real show-stealer? The WIP (Work-in-Progress) Block, which unveiled 10 major upcoming collabs — think "Voltes V," MUSE’s Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, Secret Fresh Gallery, A-team, Stance Pilipinas, Titan 22, Yellow Cab Pizza, Oatside Milk, Parokya Ni Edgar and the Philippines 10th Year Anniversary release – It was a collector’s paradise that went straight to everyone’s bucket list.

Then there was The Town Hall — a charming nod to your local barangay complete with a sari-sari store-themed booth. Here, past collaborators like Slimsulit, Titan 22, Eraserheads, and Manix Abrera popped up with games, exclusive merch, and art. Fans even got to shoot hoops on a mini court or jam out with live DJ sets by Hoest and Yung Bawal while marveling at a wall of over 100 collaboration caps.

Another highlight at the Main Stage was the Culture Conversations segment — a deep dive into the global impact of streetwear culture.

Moderated by Lex Celera and Paulo Reyes of Monday Off, the panel featured a lineup of style movers and shakers: local fashion stylist Florian Trinidad, Michael Concepcion (co-founder of Commonwealth), and model/VMAN South East Asia Channel Lead Brent Javier.

They were joined by international guests Chooee Hwang of “Streething” and the legendary Mark Ong aka Mr. Sabotage of SBTG fame. Together, they explored how streetwear has evolved from niche to mainstream, and how it has lived and breathed across borders — from Southeast Asia to the rest of the world.

Right after, the runway heated up with a streetstyle fashion show that gave attendees a first look at the brand's Fall-Winter 2025 collection featuring some items from its Spring-Summer Collection.

