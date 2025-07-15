^

Entertainment

Revamped ABS-CBN streaming service iWant features GMA-7 shows, films

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 3:53pm
Revamped ABS-CBN streaming service iWant features GMA-7 shows, films
Aside from ad-free access to the biggest library of Filipino video content, ABS-CBN said it would also provide the first window streaming of new episodes of local TV series, 48 hours before they premiere on any ABS-CBN platform or channel.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN streaming service iWant rolled out its revamped streaming platform, introducing its brand new look and a sleeker interface.

The launch was marked by an immersive launch event titled “Unlock Your Feels: The New iWant Experience,” held at the ABS-CBN Compound and led by ABS-CBN digital head Jamie Lopez, along with president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak and chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

Reinforcing the platform’s deeper purpose, Lopez shared that iWant aspires to be more than just a streaming service. 

“As your digital home, iWant is where the stories you love meet all the feels you live. A place where we welcome all storytellers and all types of storytelling. Somewhere that we can all be proud of, but most importantly, where we will continue to be of service to the Filipino,” said Jamie.

Meanwhile, iWant head Jolly Estaris unveiled the new look of the iWant app, now offering faster performance, sharper video previews, and availability across smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

The event also brought together advertisers, creative agencies, and brand collaborators, who got a firsthand experience of the platform’s new features and content direction.

GMA-7 shows 

The launch of the new iWant also featured an interactive, museum-style activation titled “Museum of Filipino Feels,” which showcased some of the platform’s most talked-about and trending titles.

Joining the event were the cast of “Love at First Spike,” Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, Sean Tristan, River Joseph, Andi Abaya, Dylan Yturralde, and Lance Reblando, as well as Shanaia Gomez and Kaori Oinuma, who will headline upcoming iWant Originals series.

ABS-CBN leading man Donny Pangilinan also joined the event, along with acclaimed Filipino directors Ivan Payawal, Red Ollero, and Rodina Singh, as well as broadcast journalist Jeff Canoy, who shared their new and upcoming series that will be available exclusively on iWant.

In addition to content from ABS-CBN Studios, the new iWant now carries select shows and films from GMA (available outside the Philippines), Regal Entertainment, and Viva, alongside iWant Originals and exclusives, such as the upcoming series “Ghosting” starring Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra, “MMK” Director’s Cut, and the BINI Docuseries.

Moreover, coming this September on iWant is “BINI World Tour Stories,” along with ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs documentaries, and titles produced by partners, such as MavX, The Fat Kid Inside, Project 8, Nathan Studios, Kinetec, and many more.

Monthly subscription to iWant with with exclusive and original titles is at just P35.

Viewers can also enjoy the iWant experience on portable devices and select platforms, including Chromecast and AirPlay.

RELATED'Incognito' director hopes Philippine action breaks barriers, reaches foreign shores

ABS-CBN

GMA-7

IWANT

STREAMING SERVICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Superman&rsquo; exposes Man of Steel&rsquo;s vulnerable, more human side

‘Superman’ exposes Man of Steel’s vulnerable, more human side

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
Truly a James Gunn movie, the latest superhero film “Superman,” starring David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman),...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis lives every fangirl&rsquo;s dream with Park Seo Joon

Anne Curtis lives every fangirl’s dream with Park Seo Joon

By Janelle Lorzano | 17 hours ago
Actress-TV host Anne Curtis couldn’t hide her kilig and excitement as she shared the stage with South Korean star Park...
Entertainment
fbtw
After 19 years in the industry, Yeng Constantino chooses to go independent

After 19 years in the industry, Yeng Constantino chooses to go independent

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Yeng Constantino once feared she was a one-hit wonder.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bianca Umali opens up on spiritual journey, quiet love with Ruru Madrid

Bianca Umali opens up on spiritual journey, quiet love with Ruru Madrid

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
A true morena beauty, she is a woman shaped by loss, grounded in faith and driven by a profound sense of purpose.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Sesame Street' puppet Elmo's hacked X account calls for Jews' extermination

'Sesame Street' puppet Elmo's hacked X account calls for Jews' extermination

10 hours ago
The X account of Sesame Street's Elmo, a beloved children's TV character, shared antisemitic and anti-Donald Trump...
Entertainment
fbtw
New Pinoy talent from the United Kingdom plays Joseph in Trumpets&rsquo; iconic musical

New Pinoy talent from the United Kingdom plays Joseph in Trumpets’ iconic musical

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
When Jordan Andrews auditioned for “Joseph the Dreamer” early this year, he didn’t really target landing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Explosive collabs emerge at &lsquo;OPM Con 2025&rsquo;

Explosive collabs emerge at ‘OPM Con 2025’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
From start to finish, every music act at the recent Puregold’s “OPM Con 2025” was a testament to just how...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Pitt,' 'Adolescence' among Emmys 2025 contenders

'The Pitt,' 'Adolescence' among Emmys 2025 contenders

By Paula Ramon | 1 day ago
Dark sci-fi office drama "Severance," gritty hospital series "The Pitt" and buzzy teen murder saga "Adolescence"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9, Parokya ni Edgar rock anniversary concert featuring 3D drone show

Gloc-9, Parokya ni Edgar rock anniversary concert featuring 3D drone show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The OPM icons and artists rocked the night out at New Era's anniversary concert with their hit songs to the delight of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with