Revamped ABS-CBN streaming service iWant features GMA-7 shows, films

Aside from ad-free access to the biggest library of Filipino video content, ABS-CBN said it would also provide the first window streaming of new episodes of local TV series, 48 hours before they premiere on any ABS-CBN platform or channel.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN streaming service iWant rolled out its revamped streaming platform, introducing its brand new look and a sleeker interface.

The launch was marked by an immersive launch event titled “Unlock Your Feels: The New iWant Experience,” held at the ABS-CBN Compound and led by ABS-CBN digital head Jamie Lopez, along with president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak and chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

Reinforcing the platform’s deeper purpose, Lopez shared that iWant aspires to be more than just a streaming service.

“As your digital home, iWant is where the stories you love meet all the feels you live. A place where we welcome all storytellers and all types of storytelling. Somewhere that we can all be proud of, but most importantly, where we will continue to be of service to the Filipino,” said Jamie.

Meanwhile, iWant head Jolly Estaris unveiled the new look of the iWant app, now offering faster performance, sharper video previews, and availability across smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

The event also brought together advertisers, creative agencies, and brand collaborators, who got a firsthand experience of the platform’s new features and content direction.

GMA-7 shows

The launch of the new iWant also featured an interactive, museum-style activation titled “Museum of Filipino Feels,” which showcased some of the platform’s most talked-about and trending titles.

Joining the event were the cast of “Love at First Spike,” Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, Sean Tristan, River Joseph, Andi Abaya, Dylan Yturralde, and Lance Reblando, as well as Shanaia Gomez and Kaori Oinuma, who will headline upcoming iWant Originals series.

ABS-CBN leading man Donny Pangilinan also joined the event, along with acclaimed Filipino directors Ivan Payawal, Red Ollero, and Rodina Singh, as well as broadcast journalist Jeff Canoy, who shared their new and upcoming series that will be available exclusively on iWant.

In addition to content from ABS-CBN Studios, the new iWant now carries select shows and films from GMA (available outside the Philippines), Regal Entertainment, and Viva, alongside iWant Originals and exclusives, such as the upcoming series “Ghosting” starring Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra, “MMK” Director’s Cut, and the BINI Docuseries.

Moreover, coming this September on iWant is “BINI World Tour Stories,” along with ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs documentaries, and titles produced by partners, such as MavX, The Fat Kid Inside, Project 8, Nathan Studios, Kinetec, and many more.

Monthly subscription to iWant with with exclusive and original titles is at just P35.

Viewers can also enjoy the iWant experience on portable devices and select platforms, including Chromecast and AirPlay.

