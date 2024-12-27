fresh no ads
Zendaya gets own Madame Tussauds wax figure
Zendaya gets own Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 1:51pm
Fans pose with the wax figure of Zendaya at Madame Tussauds Singapore
Madame Tussauds Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Zendaya is the latest celebrity to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, finding a home in the global attraction's Singapore branch.

Zendaya's statue wears a replica of the outfit she wore to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards: a custom pink Valentino gown adorned with nearly 200 pink roses.

The strapless dress has a corset-inspired bodice that flows into a voluminous, floral-embellished skirt.

The actress was up for Outstanding Performance by an Actress (Drama Series) for "Euphoria," but lost to "The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge.

"Zendaya is a true icon of our time, inspiring millions with her talent, grace, and advocacy," said Madame Tussauds Singapore's General Manager Steven Chung in a statement.

The new figure will be located in Madame Tussauds Singapore's A-list zone with other popular actresses like Nicole Kidman and Michelle Yeoh.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is also the home of Lea Salonga's wax figure. The other Filipino statues — Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, and most recently, Anne Curtis — are located in the Hong Kong branch.

RELATED: 'Creepy but a treat': Lea Salonga on her Madame Tussauds wax figure

