Anne Curtis suggests Regine Velasquez, Vice Ganda as next Filipino Madame Tussauds statues

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis names the celebrities who she believes can follow her as the next Filipinos to get their wax figures made by Madame Tussauds.

Anne is the fifth FIlipino with a Madame Tussauds statue after Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, and Lea Salonga, the latter unveiled earlier this year and housed in Madame Tussauds' Singapore branch.

The rest are found in the attraction's Hong Kong branch, where Anne's will also be starting December 9, and in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Anne shared her suggestions who should be next.

"I would say we have Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo, of course, my sis, Vice Ganda," Anne said, adding her fellow "It's Showtime" host would be amazing representation for the LGBTQIA community.

In terms of fellow actors, Anne suggested Coco Martin given his title as "the longest-running action star on television" and Kathryn Bernardo, who has ties to Hong Kong as her blockbuster film, "Hello, Love, Goodbye," was shot there.

Other names Anne mentioned were the Nation's Girl Group BINI and two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, "Ang daming possibilities depending on what genre."

In a separate interview with Philstar.com, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's Sales and Marketing head BoBo Yu agreed that Vice, Sarah, Regine, and Carlos are all viable names to be the next Filipinos who can have their own wax figures in the famous museum.

"Yesterday, I asked Anne as well and a lot of Filipinos who they want to see and there is a huge list of names," BoBo added.

