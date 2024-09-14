'Creepy but a treat': Lea Salonga on her Madame Tussauds wax figure

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress-singer Lea Salonga is still feeling all the emotions after getting a wax statue of herself made by popular global attraction Madame Tussauds.

Lea's wax figure was unveiled at a special event held in a resort-casino last September 13 in Parañaque. It was made available for public viewing at a travel fest taking place in a Mandaluyong mall the following weekend.

Madame Tussauds Singapore, where Lea's wax figure will permanently reside beginning next week, is one of the partner attractions at the travel fest.

The theater veteran was present for the public unveiling of her wax figure, sharing that she had seen similar precise figures during museum visits in London and New York.

"It's creepy how accurate these wax figures are," Lea said. "It's such a treat to have one of these made, an honor to be included. It didn't occur to me that it was actually going to happen, definitely a dream come true."

Lea also shared her mother Ligaya, who is in her late 80s, does not remember a lot of what she says and she, too, was surprised to see how accurate and creepy Lea's wax figure was.

One person even mentioned that the wax figure appears to be staring into one's soul when standing in the right position.

Related: Lea Salonga Madame Tussauds wax figure unveiled ahead of Singapore residency

"She's friendly, approachable, the real person not so much. 'Di siya sumasagot!" Lea quipped about her wax figure. "They captured my personality, essence, snark. It's who I am."

The actress-singer also praised her good friend and designer Rajo Laurel for making the blue dress worn by her wax figure. Lea is happy that parts of them will be in Singapore.

Lea said it might be a while before she sees her "wax twin" in action; her brother Gerard is already scheduled to visit Madame Tussauds Singapore when he and his wife Divina fly over to watch "Miss Saigon" in the city-state.

"His wife lost his mind at the unveiling. Maglolokohan sila [sa Singapore]!" Lea joked.

"Work hard and one day this could happen to you!" Lea said while pointing at her statue, mentioning that other Filipinos who have Madame Tussauds wax figures — boxing champion Manny Pacquio, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray — are similarly hardworking and resilient.

The three figures are located at Madame Tussauds' Hong Kong branch, making Lea the first Filipino to have a figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Host-actress Anne Curtis is also getting a wax figure and it will also find a home in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong once completed.

RELATED: Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila