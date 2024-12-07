^

Ahn Hyo Seop marks 10th anniversary with Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 12:43pm
Canadian-Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop gets his measurements taken for his Madame Tussauds wax figure
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian-Korean actor-singer Ahn Hyo-seop will soon be getting his own likeness in Madame Tussauds, the latest K-drama star to have a wax figure at the popular attraction.

Hyo-seop's figure will stand in the K-Wave Zone of Madame Tussauds' Hong Kong branch, which also houses figures of Korean stars Kim Soo-hyun, Suzy Bae, Lee Jong-suk, and most recently, Hyun Bin.

"While we only observe Hyo-seop's versatile on-screen persona, we acknowledge the unseen efforts behind it," said Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong's General Manager Wade Chang in a statement.

"We are honored to collaborate with this energetic celebrity and hope all guests will support the K-Wave Zone's development in the forthcoming year," he added. 

The unveiling of Hyo-seop's figure will be during the first half of 2025, just as the actor marks his 10th anniversary in the Korean entertainment business.

He is best known for starring in the shows "Business Proposal," "Dr. Romantic," "A Time Called You," "Lovers of the Red Sky," and "Abyss."

Hyo-seop will make his film debut next year in the adaptation of webtoon "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" alongside Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, and Blackpink member Jisoo.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will display later this month its latest Filipino wax figure, Anne Curtis. The "It's Showtime" host's wax figure joins the likes of Manny Pacquaio, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray, which are permanent residents of the Hong Kong branch.

Lea Salonga's wax figure, meanwhile, can be viewed at the Singapore branch on Sentosa island.

