Anne Curtis rekindles tradition of handwritten notes for Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — With all the gadgets and digital communication apps available these days, nobody seems to be making handwritten notes for each other anymore. This is true, even during Christmastime, which used to be a season for sending Christmas cards peppered with love messages expressed in short handwritten notes.

Now that everyone posts, chats, emails, scans, private messages (PMs), and direct messages (DMs), the art of crafting heartfelt messages by hand for someone you truly love and care for seems to have been lost.

But not to everyone.

There are still those, like actress-TV host and UNICEF Philippines National Ambassador Anne Curtis, who still keeps the tradition of handwritten notes alive as she writes messages from the heart on UNICEF Christmas cards for her loved ones.

'Lost art'

For Anne, they bring a unique kind of happiness. Handwritten letters reflect the thoughtfulness of someone who took the time to sit down and craft a heartfelt message just for you.

“[Handwritten notes] have become a lost art. People don’t send cards anymore. People don’t write notes. Everyone is just a text away. We should pick up the habit of writing to one another again — snail mail — especially among loved ones and friends, because it makes them feel extra special. And you can keep those letters, revisit them, and they can bring back a flood of memories,” Anne said.

Anne has not outgrown the tradition of writing letters. For her, nothing compares to the personal touch of a handwritten note. It is a practice that continues in her family.

Even now, in an “era” when sending a quick text or a "chat" message on social media is the norm, Anne and her husband still send postcards to each other when they travel. She would also leave notes for her husband, Erwan, and daughter, Dahlia, in the house when she will be away for work.

Anne calls on the public to support UNICEF programs by donating through the UNICEF greeting cards via donate.unicef.ph.

UNICEF Christmas cards

This passion for handwritten letters is why Anne is encouraging everyone to keep the tradition alive through UNICEF Philippines’ Christmas greeting cards.

The limited-edition card set features the works of renowned Filipino folk artist Manny Baldemor and highlights Philippine culture and Christmas traditions, such as Simbang Gabi, caroling, festive feasts, and family gatherings.

For her, taking the time to write and send a card shows effort and thoughtfulness, making the gesture all the more sincere. Plus, by donating through the cards, people can help ensure that disadvantaged children in the Philippines get access to education, health care and nutrition needs, protection, and emergency aid.

“People tend to forget that a lot of our fellow Filipinos, especially children, do need an extra hand. It’s such a simple thing but, through this, you can already make a difference in a child’s life,” the actress said.

Personal advocacy

As a UNICEF National Ambassador, Anne’s advocacy focuses on early childhood education, which is crucial in laying a strong foundation for learning in later years but is, unfortunately, vastly overlooked. In the Philippines, only 19% of 3- to 4-year-olds attend preschool (APIS, 2022).

Anne also pointed out the importance of learning through play and song. Playing, may it be in daycare or at home, is crucial to children’s physical, emotional, cognitive and creative development.

Another advocacy close to her heart is children’s health, particularly in raising awareness on the importance of checkups and routine immunization. Vaccines protect children from life-threatening diseases like measles, polio, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and human papillomavirus.

“Even before I became a UNICEF Ambassador, I’ve been very vocal with wanting to help children. So, I am really happy to have been able to use my platform to reach more people and encourage them to support children’s causes,” she said.

This holiday season, Anne calls on the public to support UNICEF programs by donating through UNICEF Christmas cards. Just visit donate.unicef.ph or check out UNICEF’s official Facebook page: facebook.com/unicefphilippines. The cards are also available in Lazada and Shopee.

