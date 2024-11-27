Anne Curtis says 'surreal' to have 'twin' Madame Tussauds wax figure

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis is the latest Filipino to officially have a wax figure of herself created by popular global attraction Madame Tussauds.

The new statue will find a home in Madame Tussauds' Hong Kong Branch, which also houses figures of Manny Pacquiao, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

The wax figure of Lea Salonga — which was launched earlier this year — is located in the attraction's Singapore branch on Sentosa island.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after her wax figure was unveiled to the public, Anne admitted it was a "surreal moment" seeing the accuracy of the final output.

"The first time I saw 'myself' — is that correct to say? — when I saw her, I was in disbelief and amazed how precise I look, if that makes sense," Anne said. "This is what it feels like pala to have a twin."

The host-actress also praised the Madame Tussauds Hong Kong team for a spot-on imitation, down to the tiny details, including her smirk, freckles, and moles.

Anne's statue is a recreation of her iconic look in a cream Dior dress when she went to the opening of a Tiffany store on New York's 5th Avenue in mid-2023.

"When the Madame Tussauds team and I met, we really wanted to go for a timeless and elegant piece," Anne explained. "Being someone who wants to make sure that I will always look composed, timeless, and elegant, we decided to go with this look."

She also told Philstar.com how she remembered the people's comments on how she posed in the classic Dior dress, "I feel even after years, it will still be a timeless piece."

The wax figure of Anne will be available for viewing at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong beginning December 9 in the branch's Glamour Zone, alongside Hollywood stars like Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt.

