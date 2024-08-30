Jhong Hilario finishes Public Administration masters degree with 'highest merits'

Jhong Hilario with his partner Maia Azores and their daughter Sarina

MANILA, Philippines — Host-politician Jhong Hilario completed his masters degree in Public Administration from World Citi College with the "highest merits" in the program.

Hilario received his master's diploma during a ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center Plenary Hall last August 29.

Last year, Hilario, at 46 years old, graduated magna cum laude from Arellano University with a degree in Political Science.

He shared to ABS-CBN after the ceremony that he took a year-long modular program, reading up on materials that were either sent to him or looked for on his own.

"'Yung mga sacrifices, 'yung minsan busy'ng busy, and siyempre hindi naman biro ang masteral din. Plus 'yung mga ginagawa pa natin bilang konsehal at artista rin, ang sa akin lang hangga't nandiyan, hanggang may opportunity go lang nang go," said Hilario, calling the "highest merits" credit a bonus.

The host-politician also attributed his success to time management, having to balance being a father, partner, student, an "It's Showtime" host, and a Makati City councilor at the same time.

He even expressed gratitude to Makati mayor Abby Binay for her support and learnings regarding public administration.

"Hanggang kailan ba ko sa pag-aartista? Maganda na rin siguro na may bala ka. Hindi ka habang-buhay artista, if ever na may opportunity na maibigay sa akin bilang public servant at least nakaready ka," Hilario added.

Hilario clarified he would not be seeking higher office in the upcoming elections as he approaches the end of his third term as a Makati City councilor.

RELATED: Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule