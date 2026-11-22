What if you're a goat?

A reflection on the parable of the sheep and goats, exploring God's mercy, second chances and the call to serve those in need.

In our Gospel today (Matthew 25:31-46), Jesus tells a parable about the coming of the Son of Man. All the nations will be assembled before him and "he will separate them one from another, as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats."

Imagine a sheep. You are probably picturing a sweet, gentle creature whose fluffy white wool reminds you of clouds and heaven. Now, imagine a goat. Chances are, you are conjuring a crescent-horned, cloven-hoofed beast reeking not only of urine but maybe even the sulfurous smell of hell.

In Jesus' time, while sheep were considered a prestigious measure of wealth and goats were seen more as the "poor man's livestock," both were valued. Sheep provided soft wool for clothing, and their mutton, especially from their fat tails, was a delicacy. Goats produced more milk but tougher meat, and while their coarse hair was less suitable for fine clothing, it could be woven into sacks, tents, and ropes. Goat hide could also be made into durable water flasks and wineskins. For peasant families in Galilee, goats were actually more practical because they were hardier and could survive on thorny shrubs growing on rocky terrain where sheep would starve.

A well-rounded flock needed both sheep and goats, and during the day, shepherds in first-century Palestine would let them graze side by side. But during the night, the sheep and the goats would be separated, and this serves as part of the backdrop of our parable today.

Why would sheep and goats need to be separated at night? Sheep had thicker coats and fat to insulate them. They could comfortably sleep in the open air. Goats had thinner hair and less fat to keep them warm. They needed to be brought into caves or sheltered yards. While sheep were more timid and flock-oriented, goats were more curious and prone to wandering off. Goats were separated from sheep and put into enclosed pens to keep them safe.

When the sheep and the goats are separated in our parable today, we often read this passage only as a scene of final judgment. We freeze in fear because there seems to be no second chance and no mercy for the goats. Yet notice the central image Jesus chooses, not a courtroom judge slamming a gavel, but a shepherd tending a flock: "A shepherd separates the sheep from the goats." Knowing more about the background of shepherding during Jesus' time can hopefully give us another perspective to (because we have been talking about sheep and goats) ruminate on.

What if the goats were being separated not for their damnation but for their protection... and maybe even for them to learn?

In our First Reading today from Ezekiel 34, God tells us:

The lost I will seek out,

the strayed I will bring back,

the injured I will bind up,

the sick I will heal,

but the sleek and the strong I will destroy,

shepherding them rightly.

The sleek and the strong in the context of this passage are the predatory elites in the community who hoarded the best resources for themselves, ruined for others what was left, and used their power to marginalize the weak (read and be scandalized by Ezekiel 34:18-21). In short, the sleek and the strong are bullies. Now the Lord says that they will be destroyed. But take note: This is not just for their destruction. This is still God "shepherding them rightly."

Our Shepherd is a Teacher. The injured, he binds up. The sick, he heals. He deals with each and every one as they need. And so the sleek and strong are made weak. Maybe that is what they need to learn. In Mary's Magnificat (Luke 1:46-55), she sings:

[The Lord] has thrown down the rulers from their thrones

but lifted up the lowly.

The hungry he has filled with good things;

the rich he has sent away empty.

This is not because God hates those with authority and wealth. When this happens, my hope is that the mighty will understand what the majority go through. The powerful become weak to learn how the weak live.

You might point out that the Gospel still concludes with: "These will go off to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life." This is similar to how the parables of the past two weeks have ended. The foolish virgins who brought no oil were locked out of the wedding feast. The third servant who buried his master's talent was thrown into the darkness outside, where there was wailing and grinding of teeth. Again, we ask, where is the second chance? Where is mercy?

We must remember that these are parables. Do not read these as literal snapshots of the furniture of the afterlife. Parables are not blueprints meant to satisfy our curiosity about the architecture of the next world. Parables are pastoral; like the goads which the shepherds used to prod sheep and goats, they push us to act in the here and now.

Where is the second chance, and where is mercy? Mercy is in being told this parable before we die and while we can still change here on earth. This is the second chance.

Maybe we need the fear of "eternal punishment" to finally be shaken into hearing the message. This is the Shepherd again trying to teach us, exhausting every means for us to learn.

While some of us may begin feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, welcoming the stranger, clothing the naked, and comforting the ill and imprisoned because of fear, the more we do so, I hope the motivation becomes more of love, and love not only of God. Remember that when the righteous served the least, they were not aware that they were serving God. Remember the second commandment Jesus taught: Love your neighbor as yourself.

In my prayer, the righteous being welcomed to eternal life tell Jesus, "We are being rewarded for feeding the hungry and giving drink to the thirsty? But we were so happy and fulfilled doing that!" Instead of the Son of Man replying, "Come, you who are blessed by my Father. Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world," in my contemplation, Jesus says, "You were already blessed then. You had already inherited the kingdom." As our prayer assignment three weeks ago helped us sing, "Ooh, heaven is a place on earth."

Connecting this to our parable last week, every time we reach out to those who cannot repay us, there is God saying to us, "Come, share your Master's joy."

Your prayer assignment this week is not to listen to a song but to gaze at a 3rd- or 4th-century fresco found in the Catacomb of Priscilla in Rome:

Early Church History Early Christian fresco of the Good Shepherd in the Catacomb of Priscilla, Rome.

On the Solemnity of Christ the King, we let Psalm 23 remind us that our Lord is a Shepherd. In this fresco, look at what Jesus is shepherding, or more precisely, goat-herding. Maybe you can tell our Lord, "Lord, I'm a scruffy goat, not a fluffy sheep. I wander, I get cold, and I resist being herded. When I am stubborn, restless, or blind to those in need, don't give up on me. Seek me out, bring me into your shelter, and teach me how to love, until caring for the least becomes my greatest joy."