^

Entertainment

Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 10:28am
Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule
"It's Showtime" host Jhong Hilario finished AB Political Science and graduated as magna cum laude at Arellano University on June 14, 2023.
Screengrab from Jhong Hilario YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — It was not easy for actor-host Jhong Hilario as he juggled being a father, councilor, TV personality and student all at the same time.

His sacrifices and hard work eventually paid off as the host graduated as magna cum laude from his political science degree at Arellano University last June 14. 

Jhong shared his journey as a student on his YouTube channel.

He started school in August 2022 via online classes where he actively participated in discussions and recitations.

Throughout the vlog, Jhong showed how he managed each class and test at home while also spending time with his baby daughter, Sarina, who once in a while appeared in his online classes. 

WATCH: Jhong Hilario shares how he juggles his schedule as student, councilor and host

As someone with a busy schedule, the Makati Councilor showed how he managed his time when he attended his classes while at the same time joined the Philippine Councilors League held in Laoag. 

Jhong said his "It's Showtime" family supported him by allowing him to miss their popular noontime show so that he could attend his classes.

One of the most difficult tasks of the course is defending his thesis with his partner Caloocan Councilor Leah Bacolod. 

"Of course, masaya dahil pangarap ng parents ko sa akin na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral. After ilang years ko bago nagawa pero at least napakita ko pa sa kanila na ako ay nagtiyaga at tayo'y nag-aral para matupad 'yung mga pangarap nila sa akin dati," he said.

"Nauna lang 'yung pagiging dancer natin, pagiging actor, pagiging host, sa showbiz, bago matapos 'yung pag-aaral. At least mareregaluhan ko sila," he added. — Video from Jhong Hilario YouTube channel

RELATEDJhong Hilario graduates from college as magna cum laude at 46

JHONG HILARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' &mdash; Cristy Fermin

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Buboy Villar will not leave the longest-running noontime show after a controversy in the "Ang Pinaka" segment...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Brothers Jon and Bullet Jalosjos, both top TAPE executives, revealed they discovered some "questionable" findings in the expenditures...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lucky you, I&rsquo;m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada

'Lucky you, I’m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles penned a sweet birthday message for husband Estrada for his 50th birthday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274331
            [Title] => New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' â€” report
            [Summary] => The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Eat."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 11:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/ent2apic_2023-06-02_16-36-59726_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272410
            [Title] => LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions
            [Summary] => Celebrity parents Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their experience traveling with their toddlers and how they managed to make it as hassle-free as possible
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 10:58:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/slater-young-klook-released_2023-06-17_11-30-01_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274356
            [Title] => Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever
            [Summary] => Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment industry.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 136570
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807166
            [AuthorName] => MJ Marfori
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/e1apic_2023-06-16_18-05-39826_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274355
            [Title] => How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie
            [Summary] => Actor Vin Abrenica is a first-time father after the birth of his daughter Avianna, who is turning two years old. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1452141
            [AuthorName] => Leah C. Salterio
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/e2apic_2023-06-16_18-01-59414_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274354
            [Title] => Pen Medina â€˜slowly getting strongerâ€™ after spine surgery
            [Summary] => Pen Medina is on the road to recovery after undergoing a surgery last year due to degenerative disc disease (DDD), a spine disorder.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1222527
            [AuthorName] => Charmie Joy Pagulong
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/e3apic_2023-06-16_17-58-49317_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' &mdash; report

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 42 minutes ago
The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Ea...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Celebrity parents Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their experience traveling with their toddlers and how they managed to make...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie

How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
Actor Vin Abrenica is a first-time father after the birth of his daughter Avianna, who is turning two years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pen Medina &lsquo;slowly getting stronger&rsquo; after spine surgery

Pen Medina ‘slowly getting stronger’ after spine surgery

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Pen Medina is on the road to recovery after undergoing a surgery last year due to degenerative disc disease (DDD), a spine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with