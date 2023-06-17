Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule

"It's Showtime" host Jhong Hilario finished AB Political Science and graduated as magna cum laude at Arellano University on June 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — It was not easy for actor-host Jhong Hilario as he juggled being a father, councilor, TV personality and student all at the same time.

His sacrifices and hard work eventually paid off as the host graduated as magna cum laude from his political science degree at Arellano University last June 14.

Jhong shared his journey as a student on his YouTube channel.

He started school in August 2022 via online classes where he actively participated in discussions and recitations.

Throughout the vlog, Jhong showed how he managed each class and test at home while also spending time with his baby daughter, Sarina, who once in a while appeared in his online classes.

WATCH: Jhong Hilario shares how he juggles his schedule as student, councilor and host

As someone with a busy schedule, the Makati Councilor showed how he managed his time when he attended his classes while at the same time joined the Philippine Councilors League held in Laoag.

Jhong said his "It's Showtime" family supported him by allowing him to miss their popular noontime show so that he could attend his classes.

One of the most difficult tasks of the course is defending his thesis with his partner Caloocan Councilor Leah Bacolod.

"Of course, masaya dahil pangarap ng parents ko sa akin na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral. After ilang years ko bago nagawa pero at least napakita ko pa sa kanila na ako ay nagtiyaga at tayo'y nag-aral para matupad 'yung mga pangarap nila sa akin dati," he said.

"Nauna lang 'yung pagiging dancer natin, pagiging actor, pagiging host, sa showbiz, bago matapos 'yung pag-aaral. At least mareregaluhan ko sila," he added. — Video from Jhong Hilario YouTube channel

