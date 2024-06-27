WATCH: Jhong Hilario's daughter Sarina finally meets BINI

MANILA, Philippines — Host Jhong Hilario's daughter, Sarina, is happy after she finally met her idols, P-pop girl group BINI.

In her social media accounts, Sarina was seen having a great time meeting BINI, dubbed as the "Nation's Girl Group."

"MY FIRST MUSIC FEST!" she wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Sarina was seen crying because she wanted to watch BINI's concert but she was not allowed because she is too young.

In the latter part of the video, Sarina was seen bonding with BINI inside the girl group's tent.

"I FINALLY MET BINI. The Ultimate Bini Experience!" she wrote with "#CoreMemory."

BINI is set to perform in New Frontier Theater for its three-day concert happening this weekend, June 28 to June 30.

Meanwhile, due to overwhelming public demand, music fans received another chance to score tickets to the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” Puregold Thanksgiving concert last June 26 as the brand listened to its loyal customers and brought the ticketing event to its Taytay branch.

Hundreds of fans joined the frenzy to grab their tickets to witness performances from BINI, SB19, Flow G, and a special set by SunKissed Lola.

“We have been flooded with questions and inquiries about when our next ticket selling will be,” said Puregold SMarketing Manager Ivy Piedad. “We’re grateful for the excellent turnout to our second ticketing event in preparation for our upcoming concert.”

Aling Puring and Perks members came to the designated location to purchase groceries equivalent to the ticket tier they were seeking. After the first ticketing event alone, both the VIP Seated with Soundcheck and the Patron tier of tickets were sold out. However, VIP Standing with Soundcheck, Lower Box, Upper Box and General Admission tickets remained available.

Fans came out in droves to get their tickets at the first ticketing event in Puregold Qi Central last June 18, with some even camping outside the store the night before the tickets went on sale.

