Romualdez asks Sandiganbayan to reconsider 90-day suspension

Photo released yesterday by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology shows former House speaker Martin Romualdez being guarded at the Quezon City Jail.

MANILA, Philippines — Detained former House Speaker Martin Romualdez has filed a motion for reconsideration of the 90-day suspension imposed on him by the Sandiganbayan due to his plunder charge.

In a 16-page motion for reconsideration filed on November 19, Romualdez, through his legal team, argued that the preventive suspension is unwarranted, challenging the validity of the plunder charges and asserting that his ongoing detention makes the suspension entirely unnecessary.

According to Romualdez’s camp, the “information” against him failed to identify the main plunderer, yet the court failed to rule on the issue.

Citing Macapagal-Arroyo v. People, it stressed that when multiple individuals are charged with plunder, the law requires the main plunderer to be identified—either through allegations of a wheel conspiracy, an express conspiracy, or a properly alleged implied conspiracy.

“The Information does not allege that accused Romualdez, as distinguished from Co, amassed it. It alleges only that Romualdez and Co enriched 'themselves,'" Romualdez’s camp said.

Furthermore, Romualdez’s camp pointed out that the Information does not identify him as having personally received any money on the 15 alleged occasions. Instead, the charges claim the funds were received on his behalf by Joselyn Serenio and other employees before being funneled through dummy corporations to acquire properties and assets, including shares in Prime Media Holdings Inc. and DigiPlus Interactive Corp., and to fund donations to Harvard and Cornell Universities.

Romualdez’s lawyers also argued that the Ombudsman publicly prejudged the lawmaker by labeling him the "mastermind" and "master plunderer" of the scheme before the investigation concluded.

“The Questioned Resolution holds that this objection was waived when accused Romualdez entered his plea on 16 September 2026. With utmost respect, it was not. As pointed out in his Rejoinder dated 26 October 2026, accused Romualdez raised the Ombudsman's prejudgment at the very inception of the preliminary investigation, on 22 April 2026, and reiterated it on 27 April 2026. An objection raised at the earliest opportunity and consistently pursued thereafter cannot be deemed waived,” Romualdez’s camp said.

He also pointed out that the primary purpose of a preventive suspension is to prevent an official from using his office to influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, or commit further malfeasance.

With the former House speaker already detained in Quezon City, he argued that he is already restricted from performing any legislative functions.

"A preventive suspension which can no longer serve its purpose is not warranted," Romualdez’s motion read.

The case stemmed from a September 4 Information charging Romualdez and his co-accused, fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co, with plunder.

The Ombudsman alleged that the accused amassed at least P7,440,000,000.00 in kickbacks and commissions from government infrastructure and flood control projects funded under the General Appropriations Acts from 2022 to 2025.

The former House speaker, who is the president's cousin, denied all the allegations against him.