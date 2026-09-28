Romualdez seeks bail, says P7.44-B plunder case rests on weak proof

Former speaker Martin Romualdez pleads not guilty to plunder during his arraignment at the New Quezon City Jail yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Former House speaker Martin Romualdez has asked the Sandiganbayan to grant him bail in his P7.44-billion plunder case.

Romualdez filed the petition before the anti-graft court's Third Division on Monday, September 28, arguing that the prosecution has failed to present evidence strong enough to justify denying him bail.

His lawyers also argued that evidence presented by the Office of the Ombudsman does not meet the threshold of "proof evident" or "presumption great" required to deny bail for an offense punishable by reclusion perpetua.

They maintained that the prosecution's case relies on a "chain of inferences" rather than direct evidence of Romualdez's participation in the alleged scheme.

Romualdez also argued that the prosecution has failed to identify a specific project, contract or direct instruction from him that would link him to the alleged unlawful collection of funds.

His defense maintained that the evidence presented does not sufficiently establish his knowing participation in the alleged scheme.

Flight risk?

The petition sought to address concerns that Romualdez could flee if granted bail, saying he has consistently submitted to the court's authority, including by disclosing his whereabouts during his medical confinement at Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

Romualdez's defense cited the existing hold departure order and said he was willing to surrender his passport, report periodically and comply with other conditions the court may impose to ensure his appearance.

"Accused Romualdez submits to such reasonable conditions of bail as this Honorable Court may impose," the petition read.

Romualdez also cited his documented cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions as factors that make flight improbable.

The former House speaker is currently detained at the Quezon City Jail's male dormitory while facing a plunder case over an alleged P7.44-billion kickback scheme involving contractors and other parties with interests in flood-control, infrastructure and other government projects.