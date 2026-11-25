Francis called Tagle ‘a saint’ and ‘kindness incarnate,’ book on late pope’s diary says

Pope Francis (2nd R) waves at Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (L) during a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on September 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis once described Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as “a saint who possesses the best of Asian qualities—kindness incarnate,” according to a new book by one of the late pontiff’s closest confidantes that draws on a diary Francis kept for more than three decades.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel “Tucho” Fernández, who compiled and annotated "The Private Diary of Pope Francis," recalls the remark from his own conversations with the late pontiff.

He cites it as an example of how the pope spoke well of his collaborators in the Roman Curia “even when someone tried to provoke him into expressing criticism.”

The 160-page book was released on Tuesday, November 24, in five languages and 94 countries by the Vatican Publishing House. Pope Francis died at age 88 on April 21, 2025.

In the same passage, Fernández, who heads the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, recalls Francis’s praise for four other senior churchmen.

The late pope said Cardinal Robert Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV, whom he brought to Rome in 2023 to lead the office that vets bishop appointments — had always been “a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man.”

Francis also called Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, “an excellent diplomat, the cardinal who best understood international politics.”

Francis also spoke well of two cardinals widely seen as critics of his papacy. He described Guinea’s Cardinal Robert Sarah as a believer “with a refined spiritual sensitivity” and said Germany’s Cardinal Gerhard Müller “seems aggressive, but he’s a good man, but good, good.”

Francis had declined to renew Müller’s term as the Vatican’s doctrine chief in 2017 and accepted Sarah’s resignation as head of its worship office in 2021.

Dean of the cardinals

Tagle was himself viewed as part of the inner circle of the late Pope Francis and had worked closely with him for most of his 12-year papacy.

As archbishop of Manila, Tagle hosted the Francis' January 2015 visit, when 6 million to 7 million people attended the closing Mass at Rizal Park, a record for a papal event.

Francis brought Tagle to Rome in 2019 to lead the Vatican’s missionary office, and in 2022 named him pro-prefect of its section for first evangelization, the post he still holds under Pope Leo.

Tagle is also dean of the College of Cardinals, a position he was elected to in October, making him the first Asian prelate to hold the post.

Often dubbed in Catholic media as the “Asian Francis,” Tagle was among the most discussed contenders to succeed Francis before the May 2025 conclave, which elected Prevost.

Pope Francis kept long-term diary

Francis wrote intermittently in a black-covered planner for the year 1992 that he never used for appointments, according to Fernández.

The entries run from Dec. 20, 1992 — the year he was named auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires — to Aug. 18, 2024, eight months before his death.

In all, Francis filled 86 pages before his 2013 election and 55 as pope.

The most confidential matters are written in code, “using symbols that we cannot and should not decipher,” Fernández writes.

He says he also left out details that directly affect third parties and, in some cases, names.

Fernández says Francis showed him the notebook at the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guesthouse where the pope lived, telling him: “From this, you will all see.”

A few weeks after Leo’s election, Fernández told the new pope he feared the writings “might end up abandoned in a warehouse somewhere.” Leo sent him the cardboard box of papers days later.

Fernández writes that he ultimately spent a year preparing the book.

Crisis and ‘the entrance to hell’

International media outlets have widely focused on Francis’s account of his own spiritual struggles as detailed in his diary.

According to the book, the Argentine pope went through a crisis from January 2021 to December 2022, as his health worsened, connected to what he saw as a temptation to exercise power over others. In a December 2022 entry, he described it as “all mixed with governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation.”

He also wrote that he believed he had seen the devil three times, once during a meeting after returning to Rome. In an entry dated June 7, 2018, as the scale of the clergy sexual abuse scandal in Chile became clear to him, he wrote: “Last night I saw the entrance to hell.” He added that he “grabbed the Rosary as a weapon.”

Fernández cautions against reading this as proof that Francis was manipulative. “It is not easy to find an important event that took place between 2021 and 2022 in which he outwardly manifested what he so deeply regretted,” he writes, calling the experience “more internal than external.”

‘Like a delicate crystal’

The remarks about Tagle, Prevost, Parolin and other cardinals appear in a chapter on what Fernández calls Francis’s “unshakable” conviction about human dignity, or the belief that every person “must be treated like a delicate crystal.”

Fernández writes that during meetings or meals, Francis was “evidently upset if someone present treated an employee impolitely or spoke to another person sarcastically.”

Elsewhere, Fernández recounts that Francis grew fond of an immigrant woman who worked at Santa Marta. One morning he was told she had died suddenly. Minutes later, a visiting president arrived, and some media outlets read the pope’s downcast face as a sign of disrespect.

Fernández also writes that he once told Francis he was “quite hard of hearing” and asked how he answered questions he had not fully heard.

“My intuition saves me,” the pope replied, according to Fernández.

That intuition, Fernández says, explains why Francis “would sometimes say one thing and in other contexts seem to say something different” — a complaint long raised by his critics.

Popular piety

The book also takes up a subject close to Filipino Catholics: Francis’s regard for popular piety, the devotions and traditions ordinary believers practice outside formal liturgy.

Fernández writes that during his years as a bishop in Latin America, Francis drew on the document produced by the region’s bishops at Puebla, Mexico, in 1979, which treated popular religion as an expression of a people’s culture.

In his personal copy, Francis underlined passages on “the new valuation of popular religiosity” but not a phrase referring to its “distortions and ambiguities.”

“He was tired of the criticism directed at popular piety coming from certain sectors, both traditionalists and progressives,” Fernández writes.

In the Philippines, such devotions draw millions every year, among them the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene in Manila and the Sinulog festival in Cebu honoring the Santo Niño.

Francis tied the Santo Niño to Filipino family life in a video message for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the country, released by the Vatican on April 4, 2021. Francis said the image of the Holy Child, “a symbol of the arrival of Christianity in your archipelago,” recalls the hidden life of the Holy Family in Nazareth. — With reports by Ian Laqui