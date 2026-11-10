Court inspects Quezon City jail over alleged Romualdez irregularities

Photo released yesterday by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology shows former House speaker Martin Romualdez being guarded at the Quezon City Jail.

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Third Division inspected the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas on Monday, November 9, following concerns raised over former House Speaker Martin Romualdez's detention arrangements.

The anti-graft court's Third Division, led by Associate Justice Karl Miranda, visited the facility operated by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Monday afternoon.

"The Court is here today to conduct an ocular inspection of the Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in connection with matters raised concerning the detention of former Speaker Martin Romualdez," the division said in a statement.

"The purpose of this inspection is to verify compliance with the Court's commitment order and determine whether established procedures are being faithfully observed," it added.

The court stressed that the inspection should not be viewed as a finding of any irregularity, saying it had reached no conclusion on the allegations or the conduct of any individual involved.

"The Court's responsibility is to ascertain the facts, uphold the law, and ensure that its orders are respected," the anti-graft court said.

The BJMP launched an investigation on November 3 after journalist Ramon Tulfo alleged in a social media post that Romualdez had been leaving the jail in an ambulance.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division also ordered jail officials to testify about Romualdez's detention and directed the BJMP to review CCTV footage and submit records on his movements.

Tulfo retracted his allegation on November 5, saying he had been given incorrect information.

Romualdez has been detained at the Quezon City Jail while facing a P7.44-billion plunder case linked to alleged kickbacks from flood control, infrastructure and other government projects.

The inspection also comes amid questions over Romualdez's access to a personal aide while in detention.

Quezon City Jail warden Maria Lourdes Pacion earlier confirmed that longtime Romualdez staff member Arvin de Guzman had been allowed to assist him with his daily and medical needs during visiting hours. She apologized for an earlier statement that gave the impression the aide stayed with Romualdez around the clock.